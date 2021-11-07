BWW Review: ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND AND THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS at Gamut Theatre Group

Gamut Theatre is known for its creative adaptations of classic tales. November 6-28, audiences can enjoy Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass, written by Harrisburg's own Sean Adams and directed by Melissa Nicholson. Based on the books by Lewis Carroll, this play follows Alice as she meets a host of colorful characters through her many adventures. Filled with music written and arranged by Mike Banks, Bill Kassay, Benjamin Krumreig, and Marc Lubbers; dancing expertly choreographed by Haley Dean and performed by the cast; and delightful storytelling by the whole cast, Gamut Theatre's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass has something for everyone.

The blocking and movement throughout the show is fantastic. Director Melissa Nicholson, fight choreographer Dan Burke, choreographer Haley Dean, and movement coach Terri Mastrobuono made excellent use of the space, and the actors executed the movement with energy and grace. Each character was easily identifiable by the way they moved, which made the show even more interesting to watch. The costumes designed by Jen Kilander deserve a special mention for their creativity.

Many of the actors in this impressive cast portray multiple roles, demonstrating their versatility and agility. There isn't a single weak link in the cast-everyone on stage puts forth great energy and emotion, drawing the audience into the story. Bill Kassay, whose main role is Dodgson, is a fantastic storyteller, and the inclusion of his musical talents adds a delightful dimension to the character. Michael Bush shines in his role as the White Rabbit-his facial expressions as he frets over being late are endearing. Francesca Amendolia's portrayal of the Queen of Hearts is inspired, and her interactions with Grace Hoover's King of Hearts as well as with the other cards are hilarious.

Toby Bradbury and Clark Nicholson infuse great comedic timing into all of their roles, but they are in their element as Tweedledee and Tweedledum where their fast-paced give and take and improv skills are spotlighted. Ross Carmichael, a familiar face at Gamut, gives an amazing performance of the Jabberwocky-reciting the poem with just the right cadence while acting out the story of the poem (the actual Jabberwocky, comprised of most of the rest of the cast is an awesome feat of synchronized movement). Marc Lubbers and Benjamin Krumreig bring their incredible musical talents to the show. Their musical performances are among my favorite moments in the show. Krumreig has some of the best facial expressions in his roles as the Mock Turtle and the White Knight's horse. Abby Carroll does an excellent job as the Gryphon in the Mock Turtle scene. Carroll and Krumreig perform well together, creating a scene that the audience certainly enjoys.

Chris Ondeck and Erin Shellenberger are another great comedic duo in their scenes as Duchess and Cook. These characters appear periodically throughout the first act, and they bring laughter with them every time they enter the scene. Garrett Knisley's performance as the iconic Hatter is mesmerizing to watch. Knisley, along with Nicholson as the March Hare, and Bradbury as the Dormouse, bring the tea party scene to life. Finally, Kennedy Commissiong takes on the title role of Alice. Commissiong plays Alice with delightful exuberance.

Among the many brilliant moments in this show, one must mention The Cheshire Cat-which audiences need to see to believe. Ian Potter, who designed The Cheshire Cat, along with the cast members who came together to make The Cheshire Cat work, truly made magic happen on the stage. If you enjoy comedy and a new look at a classic story, check out Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass at Gamut Theatre. Get your tickets today at www.gamuttheatre.org.