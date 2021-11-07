BWW Interview: Dale Given of MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Based on the beloved classic movie, Meredith Willson's Miracle on 34th Street is a timeless tale for audiences of all ages. Join the cast and crew at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre for the story of six-year-old Susan Walker and Kris Kringle November 11-December 23. Dale Given takes on the iconic role of Kris Kringle, and he shared with us some insights into the upcoming production.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourself.

Given: I started doing professional theatre when I turned fifty. I started doing community theatre in my early 30s. My training is actually in construction and sales and marketing. In fact, I actually auditioned for a community theatre show on a bet. Low and behold I got the lead in The Music Man. I continued doing theatre and discovered it was a passion. I waited until I got my children raised and on their own and then I was able to pursue acting. I saved up to have a two year cushion to pursue acting, knowing I would either love it or hate it. At the end of two years I was breaking even, and now I can't imagine doing anything else. Since then I've done some national tours and a lot of regional theatres, and I just love it.

BWW: What is your favorite role to date?

Given: I've played a lot of iconic roles. I was fortunate to do a show called When Pigs Fly, which not a lot of people know, but that was a great experience. One of the shows that really turned me around was doing Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha, and when the entire audience leaped to their feet, that was an amazing experience. It's hard to pick just one favorite, but I do love playing some iconic characters like Santa Claus. I worked at Dollywood for several seasons, where I portrayed Santa, and I also played Santa in Elf. Roles like that just touch the hearts of so many people, especially children. It's a real treat to bring that magic to the stage.

BWW: Kris Kringle is a role that carries so many expectations. How does it feel to play such an iconic role?

Given: It's a great responsibility. There's a wide range of people who believe in Santa Claus, including small children and even adults-my wife still keeps the flame of Santa Claus alive. It's a responsibility not to dash their hopes and dreams and to keep that magic alive. I was fortunate to play Santa in Elf a few years ago in NJ. My extended family came with 10 to 12 kids to see the show. They knew me, but when I went out in costume to see them after the show, they were convinced I was the real Santa. When I did Santa at Dollywood one of the cast member's younger siblings was backstage with their mom. The mom said, "didn't Mr. Dale do a great job as Santa?" and the child replied, "Oh no, mommy, he's the real Santa." Especially during the holiday season, there's a responsibility to treat it as not just a role on the stage, but as the heart of Christmas. You have to infuse the heart and feeling of Christmas into the character so that the audience can experience that magic.

BWW: What would you say was the biggest challenge in preparing for this production of Miracle on 34th Street?

Given: The verbiage in the script is challenging. It is a very wordy show, and has made memorization difficult. A lot of times when you do a show the songs are recognizable, but that's not the case in this show, so that added to the difficult nature of memorizing it. But, we've rounded the curve now and have gotten over those hurdles. At first it was definitely overwhelming getting the memory work done.

BWW: Many of our readers are likely familiar with the story of Miracle on 34th Street. What makes this production at Dutch Apple unique?

Given: One of the things is that the children who are in the show are absolutely adorable, but the best thing about this production really is the collective heart of these actors. I could not be luckier to be on the stage with Michael and Megan and Jordan and everyone-they bring such a joy and love to the stage. It's a pleasure to be on the stage with them every day. It's just such a joy, and I think audiences will be able to feel that and will respond to it.

BWW: What song do you think audiences will enjoy the most?

Given: There are some really nice big numbers-"Big Clown Balloons" is one of the openers, and it depicts the start of the Thanksgiving Day parade. "Pinecones and Hollyberries" will give folks that familiar holiday feel. Then of course there's the big song at the end called "That Man Over There is Santa Claus" that is a lot of fun for the cast. I think audiences will really enjoy a song called "Plastic Alligator". It's a patter song that is so well choreographed and just pure fun.

BWW: Is there anything else you'd like our readers to know?

Given: Tickets are going fast, so they'll want to order soon to catch this wonderful production. It's a real treat for the holidays.

Visit dutchapple.com to get your tickets while you can!