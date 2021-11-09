BWW Interview: Chad-Alan Carr of ALL TOGETHER NOW! at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Over the last year and a half, Covid has impacted our lives in many ways. The performing arts are among the many industries affected, with many theatres taking a hiatus while others found ways to share their work virtually. As theatres work on finding ways to open their doors safely once again, it is more important now than ever to support their efforts. Music Theatre International (MTI) has created All Together Now! as an opportunity for theatres around the world to raise funds to support their continued survival in their communities and to remind everyone how vital the arts are to our lives. Founding Executive and Artistic Director of Gettysburg Community Theatre Chad-Alan Carr shares his thoughts on this amazing opportunity.

BWW: Tell us a little about Gettysburg Community Theatre:

Carr: Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located at 49 York Street in historic downtown Gettysburg, PA, reopened in April for in-person public performances after being shuttered for a year with nothing but "zoom shows". Now in its 13th season, GCT continues to offer educational, performance, and volunteer opportunities for all ages and abilities year-round.

BWW: What is All Together Now!?

Carr: All Together Now! A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this musical revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021.

BWW: How many performers will be in Gettysburg's performance for All Together Now!?

Carr: GCT's performance features over fifty different singers. They range in age from first grade to senior citizens and hail from at least four different counties.

BWW: What does it mean to you to be able to take part in All Together Now!?

Carr: We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI's All Together Now! The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly non-profit theatres. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful musical revue.

BWW: How can audiences watch All Together Now!?

Carr: A testament to how exciting this event is, all of the seats are sold out for our in person live performances. However, there are two opportunities to see the show from the comfort of your own home through live streaming. Audiences can purchase tickets for the live streaming for either 2pm ET on Saturday, November 13 or 7pm ET on Saturday November 13.

BWW: If you had to pick one, which song in the show is your favorite and why?

Carr: "Seasons Of Love" is my favorite song in our concert All Together Now! After our theatre being shuttered for 13 months, we sing lyrics from the song "525 thousand 600 minutes, 525 thousand moments so dear....how do you measure a year....how about love?" It still grabs me to this day. The song is from the award-winning Broadway musical RENT-the show that tackles heavy themes of addiction, lost friendship, poverty, and the AIDS pandemic. I look at where we have come since the 80's, what we just went through in 2020, and where we are today. As awful as it has been, we must look inside ourselves and see the love that we have and should show to others. Sometimes it is all we have. "How do you measure a year?"

BWW: All Together Now! is just one way in which the industry is working to come together and help bring the arts back after the pandemic. Could you share with our readers some other ways in which every day folks can help the arts survive and thrive?

Carr: Attend a show, donate, volunteer. Remember that while small businesses were certainly hurt during the pandemic, theatres still could not open even after local retail and restaurants could. Community Theatre is an outlet for so many. It educates, entertains, and enriches us all.

BWW: Is there anything else you'd like to share with our readers?

Carr: All Together Now! features songs from MTI's beloved catalogue of musicals, including Annie, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, Rent, and many more!

There's something for everyone in this musical revue, so visit www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org to get your tickets for the streaming performances of All Together Now! at GCT. This global event is also taking place at several other theatres, so check out one of the performances near you! A list of participating theatres can be found at www.mtishows.com.