BWW Feature: THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO at Oyster Mill Playhouse

Alfred Uhry , the playwright most well-known for Driving Miss Daisy, penned The Last Night of Ballyhoo based on his own childhood memories. The Last Night of Ballyhoo is set in Atlanta, Georgia in December 1939. It was originally performed at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre as part of the Summer Olympics Arts Festival. In 1997 it made its way to the Helen Hayes Theatre on Broadway. The play explores questions of prejudice and identity through the eyes of a Jewish family in Georgia, who have assimilated to the culture around them-even displaying a Christmas tree in their house, and Joe Farkas, an Eastern European Jew whose presence forces the family to examine their inter-Jewish racism. The term Ballyhoo in the title refers to a cotillion ball being held at the country club to which the family belongs. The Last Night of Ballyhoo takes on these questions of identity with a healthy dose of southern humor and can be seen now at Oyster Mill Playhouse under the direction of Aliza Bardfield and Michael Hosler through May 12th.

Cast stars: KeriAn Cross, Caitlyn Davis, Gordon Einhorn, Dakota Eschenmann, Rebecca Lease, Anne Marino, and Jacob Tingstrom

Photo credit to Nicole Dube - www.shesophoto.com

Purchase your tickets for The Last Night of Ballyhoo at www.oystermill.com





