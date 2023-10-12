BLOODY JACK Comes to the Belmont Theatre This Month

The play will run October 20-22 and 26-29.
POPULAR
Videos
|DeSales University Dance Ensemble Concert 2024
Act 1 DeSales University (3/15-3/17)
|York Symphony Orchestra's Mozart’s A Little Night Music
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/20)
|The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Strand-Capitol Performing Arts Center [Strand Theatre] (4/30-5/01)
|The Drowsy Chaperone
Act 1 DeSales University (4/24-5/05)
|The Great Gatsby
The Belmont Theatre (1/12-1/21)
|York Symphony's Holiday Pops Spectacular
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (11/25-11/25)
|Bridge
The Belmont Theatre (5/31-6/09)
|York Symphony's Elgar’s Enigma
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (11/04-11/04)
|Illumination
Prima Theatre (12/01-12/17)
|Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella
Act 1 DeSales University (11/29-12/10)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You