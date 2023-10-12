BLOODY JACK Comes to the Belmont Theatre This Month

The Belmont Theatre has your ticket to Halloween entertainment with BLOODY JACK, a Thriller in the Grumbacher Studio, based on the murders of Jack the Ripper. The play will run October 20-22 and 26-29. Thursday, Friday and Saturday Shows start at 7:30pm, Sunday Matinees start at 3pm

Bloody Jack is a thriller by Tim Kelly . It is about the notorious Jack the Ripper who terrorized London in the late 19th century. Who was Jack the Ripper? For three months in 1888, death stalked the gloomy alleyways of a London slum. Seven women were brutally murdered; the bodies were horribly mutilated. The murderer was never caught or identified. The play offers theories. Bloody Jack takes place in the home of Dr. Thaddeus Sargeant. Each person who comes to visit him is a suspect. "In traditional mysteries," Tim Kelly said, "the audience is supposed to guess who. In Bloody Jack to get the who, you have to establish the why." Carefully constructing his plot, Tim Kelly throws suspicion on each character, with the final revelation coming as a surprise.

The Director is The Belmont Theatre's Executive Director Shane Rohrbaugh. The Stage Manager is Allison Weaver. The cast includes Olivianna Angulo as Margaret Derry, Matthew Devore as Morgan, Dan Griffin as Inspector Flanders, Connor Kanya as Stephen Barrows, Paul Lajkowicz as Sergeant, Kayla Nicholas as Ellen, Hailey Strock as Mrs. Hillier, and Alicia Weyant as Lady Chilton.