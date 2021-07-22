BLESS ME FATHER is Now Playing at Station Dinner Theatre

a??a??a?? Station Dinner Theatre has officially reopened its doors with Bless Me Father, a comedy by T. A. Powell. The production opened on July 17, and will run through July 28. At this time, all performances are sold out.

Directed by Paul Urbanowicz, Bless Me Father stars David Durst, Ruth Scandale, and Lisa Rawson.

This is a comedy depicting the happenings in a small Irish parish when the rumor that the Pope, John Paul II is coming for a visit.

The priest comes down sick, the janitor gets locked in the confessional and is forced to listen to the confessions of the parish.

The janitor's wit and wisdom helps to set thing right, but not before the audience gets a good laugh at the goings-on inside this small town.

To ensure the safety of all customers, the theatre has discontinued gluten-free meals. Vegetarian meals are available if notified at least 72 hours in advance.

Wheelchair Accessible seating is available, call the box office at 814-864-2022 or before you purchase of your e-ticket to ensure we have availability in the accessible area.

Learn more at https://www.canterburyfeast.com/current-production.