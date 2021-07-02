BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, STEEL MAGNOLIAS and More to Reopen The Belmont Theatre

The Belmont Theatre, located in York, PA, has re-opened their doors after being closed since March of 2020.

The theatre first re-opened their doors to almost 40 kids the week of June 21 for MOVIE MUSICALS camp. There are three more theatre camps to register for that are listed at www.thebelmont.org.

The staff has been busy preparing for the upcoming season by installing safety precautions such as touchless soap dispensers and a bi-polar ionization system, the latest technology for airborne virus mitigation, that will eliminate any contaminants in the air throughout the building. The theatre is asking for any donations of wood and building materials, fabrics and trims, or gift cards to lumber and/or fabric/craft stores to help with the rising cost of materials as they plan for building sets and costumes for the new season.

The Belmont will open its first LIVE play since the pandemic on September 17. The Miracle Worker was about to open before the pandemic forced its postponement. The set, props and costumes are still posed for the cast to return and brush up for the show that they intended to happen over a year and a half ago.

The rest of the season will supply something for everyone with a variety of comedy,a dramedy, dramas and epic musicals for the entire family! Hello Dolly, to be presented in June of next year, was first performed on the stage (then York Little Theatre) after its initial run on Broadway that closed in 1970. Publisher Tams Witmark offered the theatre the opportunity to be the first community theatre to present the show. Tickets for the 2021-22 season will go on sale July 15th.

Visit www.thebelmont.org or call the box office at 717-854-5715 for more information, to purchase tickets, make a donation, or to sponsor a show.

The Belmont Theatre 2021-22 SEASON

September 17-19, 23-26,

THE MIRACLE WORKER

A play in the Grumbacher Studo

October 22-24 & 28-31

BLITHE SPIRIT

A Comedy in the Grumbacher Studo

November 19-21 & 26-28

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

A Musical on the Main Stage

December 10-12

THE UNFORGETTABLE BIG BAND

A Big Band Concert on the Main Stage

January 7-9 & 13-16

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

A Comedy in the Grumbacher Studio

February 11-13 & 17-20

A BLOCKBUSTER MUSICAL on the Main Stage TBA

(Cannot announce until November)

March 18-20 & 24-27

NOW AND THEN

A Play in the Grumbacher Studio

April 7-9

BARSTOOLS

A York County Lawyers Production

April 22-24 & 28-May 1

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

A Dramedy in the Grumbacher Studio

June 10-12 & 16-19

HELLO DOLLY

A Musical on the Main Stage

August 5-7 & 11-14

THE ELEPHANT MAN

A Dramedy in the Grumbacher Studio