BEACH PARTY BLAST Announced At Prima Theatre

Prima Theatre is melting away the winter blues with sun-drenched summer tunes. Enjoy classic beach songs in Beach Party Blast, playing at Prima Theatre on January 10, 11, 17, and 18 at 7:30pm.

Songs include "Under The Boardwalk," "Surfin' U.S.A.," and "California Dreamin." Under the direction of Matt Macis, Beach Party Blast features performers including Kevin Faraci (Cirque du Soleil featured vocalist), Wes Wise (Defying Gravity with Stephen Schwartz), Hannah Timm (Miss State Capitol), as well as other singers, dancers, and a live band. The theatre will be transformed into a beach concert environment including VIP Beach Seating for those who want to be be immersed in the experience with front row themed seats and signature beach mocktails.

Beach Party Blast kicks off Prima Theatre's 10th Anniversary Season. In the organization's most bold and adventurous season yet, other productions include a brand new musical, Calling All Kates, Motherhood The Musical, and Murder Ballad. Prima Theatre has free parking, plush seating, state of the art lighting and audio technology, as well as an on-site bar. Beach Party Blast tickets start at $32.00 and are available by phone or website: 717-327-5124, primalancaster.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You