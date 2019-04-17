Award-Winning Vocal Trio THE LETTERMEN Hit The BRT Stage For Two Shows

Award-winning male pop music vocal trio The Lettermen will perform two shows at Bristol Riverside Theatre on Saturday, June 1. Tickets are available for both the 2pm and 7pm shows.

The Lettermen first hit the music charts in 1961 with "The Way You Look Tonight." They followed that first hit with another chart topper, "When I Fall in Love," and have remained in harmony for decades, performing thousands of shows worldwide. Other hits include "Up, Up and Away," "Hurt So Bad," "Shangri-La" and "Put Your Head On My Shoulder." Led by founding member Tony Butala, the group also includes Donovan Tea and Bobby Poynton.

Once described as "the best thing that happened to romance since moonlight," The Lettermen have had two Top 10 singles, 16 Top 10 singles on the adult contemporary chart, 32 consecutive Billboard Magazine chart albums, 11 gold records and five Grammy nominations.

The group was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Hit Parade Hall of Fame in 2012.

Tickets are $50 and are available by visiting brtstage.org or calling the BRT Box Office at 215-785-0100. Bristol Riverside Theatre is located at 120 Radcliffe Street in Bristol, PA.

Since 1986, BRT has continued to bring critically acclaimed professional theatre to Bucks County. The theatre is the recipient of over 71 Barrymore Award nominations for Excellence in Theatre, given annually by Theatre Philadelphia. Under the direction of Artistic Director Keith Baker, Founding Director Susan D. Atkinson, and Managing Director Kevin Maroney, the theatre serves as a cultural hub for the community. In addition to its Mainstage productions, BRT offers four concerts including the holiday tradition An American Christmas Songbook, the new play development series America Rising, and the summer theater arts camp ArtRageous. For information, visit www.brtstage.org

BRT's Summer Music Fest 2019 kicks-off June 13 with Love Is Here To Stay (June 13 - 23, 2019), followed by Woodstock at 50: A Celebration (July 18 - 28, 2019) and concludes in August with Broadway Summer Spectacular (August 15 - 25, 2019).





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You