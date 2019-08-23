Anthony Rapp Comes To Bucks Cty. Playhouse

Broadway's original Mark in "Rent," Anthony Rapp, will present his solo show at Bucks County Playhouse on Saturday, September 21 at 8:00 pm. Rapp's appearance is part of the Playhouse's Visiting Artists Series.

In concert, Rapp visits some of his "Rent" hits as well as original material and songs that he connects with, including his "Rent" audition song. He has performed his music in clubs and colleges throughout the country.

Currently starring in CBS' All Access hit series "Star Trek, Discovery," Rapp been acting and singing professionally since he was nine years old. With an extensive list of achievements, Rapp is best known for originating the role of 'Mark Cohen' in Jonathan Larson's Tony Award-winning rock opera, "Rent," for which he shared an OBIE Award with the rest of the cast. He reprised his role in Chris Columbus' film version opposite other members of the original cast. Rapp recently visited the role once more with original cast member Adam Pascal in the "Rent" Tour. Pascal presented his solo show at Bucks County Playhouse in July.

Rapp has an extensive theatre background, having most recently appeared on Broadway in "If/Then", starring opposite his "Rent" co-star, Idina Menzel. He has also appeared in Second Stage Theatre's "Some Americans Abroad," the revival of "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" and John Guare's "Six Degrees of Separation." His Broadway debut was in "Precious Sons" with Judith Ivey and Ed Harris, for which he received an Outer Critics Circle award and a Drama Desk nomination.

Film credits include "Adventures in Babysitting," "School Ties," "Dazed and Confused," "Six Degrees of Separation," "Man of the Century," "David Searching," "Road Trip," and "A Beautiful Mind" (SAG Award nomination for Ensemble). He has also appeared in "Winter Passing," a film written and directed by his brother, Adam Rapp.

A writer as well, Anthony wrote a book entitled "Without You: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and the Musical Rent" (Simon & Schuster) about his struggle to balance the demands of life in the theatre with his responsibility to his family during his mother's battle with cancer. He recently adapted the book into a one-man show entitled "Without You" which he has performed on stages throughout the country.

On television, Rapp has appeared in "The Lazarus Man," "The X-Files," "The Beach Boys: An American Family," "Kidnapped" and "Law & Order: SVU."

Since its reopening in 2012, the Playhouse has continued to expand its schedule - presenting and producing more events year-round. The Visiting Artist Series represents moments on the calendar when outside producers and artists take the stage to showcase their work.

Tickets to Anthony Rapp are $45. They are available at the Box Office and the New Hope Visitors Center, online at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling 215-862-2121.





