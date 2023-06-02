Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Added To Ephrata Performing Arts Center's 2023 Season

An exciting change is happening to Ephrata Performing Arts Center's 2023 season. The production of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music, scheduled for October 12-28, will be replaced with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera masterpiece, Jesus Christ Superstar, in the same slot.

The decision with this change was a hard one for the staff and board of directors of EPAC. However, the rights for Jesus Christ Superstar recently became available to EPAC, and is felt to be an opportunity that could not be passed on.

EPAC has announced that all roles are currently open and available for this production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and select roles will include compensation! In-person audition information will be available soon. Video auditions are being accepted at this time. To submit a video audition, please include a 2-minute song and send that along with your resume to EPAC Artistic Director, Edward R. Fernandez, at artisticdirector@epactheatre.org.

About the show: One of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's most iconic and beloved musicals, Jesus Christ Superstar follows the last seven days of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Filled with 1970's rock, gospel, folk and funk themes, Jesus Christ Superstar is adored by theatre-goers of all ages, and offers modern language, high-energy dance numbers, and truly embodies the term 'rock opera.' This production is truly one of the most unique retellings of the Gospels, and promises to be a tour-de-force on the EPAC stage.

More information will be announced soon on EPAC's website and social media.