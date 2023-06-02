Andrew Lloyd Webber & Tim Rice's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Added To Ephrata Performing Arts Center's 2023 Season

Jesus Christ Superstar follows the last seven days of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, Running June 15 - 23 Photo 3 Fulton Theatre Announces Cast of GREASE, Running June 15 - 23
Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo 4 Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Interview: William Draper of ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

An exciting change is happening to Ephrata Performing Arts Center's 2023 season. The production of Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music, scheduled for October 12-28, will be replaced with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's rock opera masterpiece, Jesus Christ Superstar, in the same slot.

The decision with this change was a hard one for the staff and board of directors of EPAC. However, the rights for Jesus Christ Superstar recently became available to EPAC, and is felt to be an opportunity that could not be passed on.

EPAC has announced that all roles are currently open and available for this production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and select roles will include compensation! In-person audition information will be available soon. Video auditions are being accepted at this time. To submit a video audition, please include a 2-minute song and send that along with your resume to EPAC Artistic Director, Edward R. Fernandez, at artisticdirector@epactheatre.org.

About the show: One of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's most iconic and beloved musicals, Jesus Christ Superstar follows the last seven days of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Filled with 1970's rock, gospel, folk and funk themes, Jesus Christ Superstar is adored by theatre-goers of all ages, and offers modern language, high-energy dance numbers, and truly embodies the term 'rock opera.' This production is truly one of the most unique retellings of the Gospels, and promises to be a tour-de-force on the EPAC stage.

More information will be announced soon on EPAC's website and social media.




RELATED STORIES - Central Pennsylvania

1
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Comes to The Belmont Theatre Photo
THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Comes to The Belmont Theatre

The Belmont Theatre will present THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, a musical based on the novel by Victor Hugo with music from the Disney animated film.

2
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED This Pride Month Photo
The Ephrata Performing Arts Center To Present THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED This Pride Month

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will present Douglas Carter Beane's Tony Award-nominated comedy, The Little Dog Laughed, from June 15th through 24th, as they celebrate Pride Month and the works of local playwrights.

3
Review: ELVIS-A MUSICAL REVIEW at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: ELVIS-A MUSICAL REVIEW at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Elvis-A Musical Revolution is not among the better musical theater bio-shows.  Jersey Boys, Get on your Feet, and Buddy-the Buddy Holly Story are all significantly better.  Ironically, it is not even the best Elvis bio-musical.  Check out Million Dollar Quartet instead.

4
Hedgerow Theatre Extends and Streams THE PUZZLE Photo
Hedgerow Theatre Extends and Streams THE PUZZLE

Hedgerow Theatre has announced both a one-week extension and a virtual streaming option of the company’s Barrymore Recommended world premiere production of The Puzzle by Juliette Dunn.

More Hot Stories For You

and regionstable.regionsid=194 and LOCATE(',', regionsfield) = 0;

Videos

Video: A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams Video Video: A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think Video
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film Video
Sara Bareilles Talks Tony Nomination & WAITRESS Film
Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Video
Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
View all Videos

Central Pennsylvania SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE PROM
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (7/27-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Curious George : The Golden Meatball
Gretna Theatre (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Belmont Theatre (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# You're a Good a Man, Charlie Brown
The Belmont Theatre (8/04-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clinical Trials
Pharmacy Theatre (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Over Heels
Schumo Theater (6/08-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# friend of Dorothy
Pharmacy Theatre (6/09-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy : A Musical Fable
Gretna Theatre (7/13-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Orchid
Pharmacy Theatre (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Deathtrap
Oyster Mill Playhouse (7/07-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You