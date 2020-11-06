American Music Theatre Presents HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

Featuring world-class Singers, Dancers, and Musicians, you will have the opportunity to experience the tradition of an AMT Christmas performance like never before.

American Music Theatre has announced that it will present Home for Christmas, an 8-part holiday special for AMT friends and family, created by an outstanding group of volunteer artists and production staff who donated their time to bring you the spirit of the season!

This exciting musical celebration is the company's complimentary gift and was designed, performed, and filmed on the AMT Stage just for you.

To view all Home For Christmas Segments, visit the AMT YouTube Channel. Be sure to subscribe and select the notification button to be notified each time we release a new video!

Please note - recommended COVID-19 precautions and safety measures were used in the filming of this project for the protection of the cast and crew.

