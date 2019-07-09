Adam Pascal Brings His Solo Show, 'So Far' To Bucks County Playhouse

Broadway's original Roger in "Rent," Adam Pascal, brings his all-new solo show, "So Far" to Bucks County Playhouse for one night only, Wednesday, July 17 at 7:30 pm. Pascal's appearance is part of the Playhouse's Visiting Artists Series.

An intimate performance, "So Far" is an evening of songs, stories, questions, and answers in an acoustic retrospective of Pascal's career.

Pascal, recently returned to Broadway for a stint in the new hit musical, "Pretty Woman." He also originated the role of Chad in the Broadway musical "Disaster" and starred on Broadway in the Tony Award Winning Best Musical, "Memphis", followed by a stint as "Billy Flynn" in the Tony Winning Musical "Chicago". Before helming the National tour of "Something Rotten", Pascal starred in the musical on Broadway.

Audiences, of course, remember Pascal for his Tony-nominated performance as Roger Davis in the original cast of "Rent." Pascal won a Drama League and Obie award for his performance in the show. In 1997 He reprised the role of Roger (the first of several times he would do so) for the West End Premiere of "Rent". Pascal's career expanded to the big screen during 1998, in the independent film SLC Punk! In 2000, Pascal was cast as Radames in Elton John and Tim Rice's new Broadway musical "Aida", for which he received a Drama League award. He starred in the production for over 3 years. In May of 2000, his debut solo album, Model Prisoner, was released on Sh-K-Boom Records. Also, that same year, Pascal co-produced the hit off-Broadway play "Fully Committed" with fellow former "Rent" cast member, Jesse L. Martin.

In 2003, Pascal once again returned to the Broadway stage as the final Emcee in the Sam Mendes/Rob Marshall production of "Cabaret" at Studio 54. During that time, Pascal also was cast alongside Jack Black, as Theo, the lead singer of "No Vacancy" in 2003's "School of Rock".

Pascal reprised the role of Roger in the 2005 movie version of "Rent" and in 2009, he reprised the role one last time alongside Anthony Rapp, in "Rent The Broadway Tour", which traveled all over the U.S. as well as Japan and South Korea. Pascal played the role of Freddie Trumper in the Tim Rice/Abba Musical "Chess", alongside Josh Groban, and Idina Menzel for two sold out performances at London's The Royal Albert Hall.

Since its reopening in 2012, the Playhouse has continued to expand its schedule - presenting and producing more events year-round. The Visiting Artist Series represents moments on the calendar when outside producers and artists take the stage to showcase their work.

Tickets to Adam Pascal in "So Far" are $45. They are available at the Box Office and the New Hope Visitors Center, online at BucksCountyPlayhouse.org or by calling 215-862-2121.





