ActorsNET Presents Edward Albee's A DELICATE BALANCE At The Heritage Center

A Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Edward Albee brings a "nameless fear" to the Heritage Center stage as ActorsNET presents A Delicate Balance on weekends from January 27 to February 12.

Wealthy, middle-aged couple Agnes and Tobias have their complacency shattered when Harry and Edna, longtime friends, appear at their doorstep. Claiming an encroaching, nameless "fear" has forced them from their own home, these neighbors bring a firestorm of doubt, recrimination and ultimately solace, upsetting the "delicate balance" of Agnes and Tobias' household. Sudden arrival of Agnes and Tobias' daughter and a three-time divorcee, Julia, as well as constant sideline commentary from Agnes' younger sister, Claire, further pivots the family fulcrum.

"It's a cautionary tale of deep insecurities, viciousness, and dysfunction that the characters seek to bury under faux pleasantries," states producer, Karolina Matyka. "It really makes you think whether or not you truly know yourself and those around you, and whether you are enjoying your life or just enduring it."

Cat Miller, the play's director and newly appointed General Manager of the NET, hopes that the show will inspire the audiences "to remember that the examined life may require more work and risk more pain, but it is ultimately worth so much more in the end."

A Delicate Balance is directed by Cat Miller with Matt Duchnowski as assistant director. The show stars Carol Thompson and George Hartpence as Agnes and Tobias, Adele Batchelder and Rick Pine as Edna and Harry, Susan Fowler as Claire, and Shelli Pentimall Bookler as Julia. Chris Capitolo stage manages.

The Heritage Center Theatre is located at 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville - near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Doors open one half hour before show time. A Delicate Balance is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. (www.concordtheatricals.com)

For tickets or additional information, visit the web site: www.actorsnetbucks.org.