Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ActorsNET Presents Edward Albee's A DELICATE BALANCE At The Heritage Center

Wealthy, middle-aged couple Agnes and Tobias have their complacency shattered when Harry and Edna, longtime friends, appear at their doorstep.

Feb. 02, 2023  

A Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Edward Albee brings a "nameless fear" to the Heritage Center stage as ActorsNET presents A Delicate Balance on weekends from January 27 to February 12.

Wealthy, middle-aged couple Agnes and Tobias have their complacency shattered when Harry and Edna, longtime friends, appear at their doorstep. Claiming an encroaching, nameless "fear" has forced them from their own home, these neighbors bring a firestorm of doubt, recrimination and ultimately solace, upsetting the "delicate balance" of Agnes and Tobias' household. Sudden arrival of Agnes and Tobias' daughter and a three-time divorcee, Julia, as well as constant sideline commentary from Agnes' younger sister, Claire, further pivots the family fulcrum.

"It's a cautionary tale of deep insecurities, viciousness, and dysfunction that the characters seek to bury under faux pleasantries," states producer, Karolina Matyka. "It really makes you think whether or not you truly know yourself and those around you, and whether you are enjoying your life or just enduring it."

Cat Miller, the play's director and newly appointed General Manager of the NET, hopes that the show will inspire the audiences "to remember that the examined life may require more work and risk more pain, but it is ultimately worth so much more in the end."

A Delicate Balance is directed by Cat Miller with Matt Duchnowski as assistant director. The show stars Carol Thompson and George Hartpence as Agnes and Tobias, Adele Batchelder and Rick Pine as Edna and Harry, Susan Fowler as Claire, and Shelli Pentimall Bookler as Julia. Chris Capitolo stage manages.

The Heritage Center Theatre is located at 635 North Delmorr Avenue, Morrisville - near the Calhoun Street Bridge. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Doors open one half hour before show time. A Delicate Balance is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. (www.concordtheatricals.com)

For tickets or additional information, visit the web site: www.actorsnetbucks.org.




Lebanon County Choral Society Seeks Requiem Singers Photo
Lebanon County Choral Society Seeks Requiem Singers
The Lebanon County Choral Society will be rehearsing Fauré’s Requiem and other choral pieces this spring in preparation for their May 21 concert. Singers in ninth grade through adult are invited to join the adult chorus without audition. There is also a youth chorus for children in grades three through eight.
BOEING BOEING Comes to Dreamwrights This Week Photo
BOEING BOEING Comes to Dreamwrights This Week
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located in York City, is proud to present for limited engagement the popular French comedy BOEING BOEING, written by Marc Camoletti, in their Studio Theatre from Thursday, February 2nd at 7 pm until Sunday, February 5th at 3 pm.
Review: LEADING LADIES at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg Photo
Review: LEADING LADIES at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg
This production of Leading Ladies is one of the funniest this reviewer has seen. The intimate theatre at Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg puts the audience right in the middle of the action. Anyone who needs a good laugh should get their tickets for Leading Ladies before it’s too late.
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre
All aboard for a night of Agatha Christie-inspired mystery and murder in Dutch Apple's current production of Murder on the Orient Express. This straight play written by Central Pennsylvania's own Ken Ludwig is fun and fast-paced.

More Hot Stories For You


ActorsNET Presents Edward Albee's A DELICATE BALANCE At The Heritage CenterActorsNET Presents Edward Albee's A DELICATE BALANCE At The Heritage Center
February 2, 2023

A Pulitzer Prize-winning drama by Edward Albee brings a “nameless fear” to the Heritage Center stage as ActorsNET presents A Delicate Balance on weekends from January 27 to February 12. 
Lebanon County Choral Society Seeks Requiem SingersLebanon County Choral Society Seeks Requiem Singers
January 31, 2023

The Lebanon County Choral Society will be rehearsing Fauré’s Requiem and other choral pieces this spring in preparation for their May 21 concert. Singers in ninth grade through adult are invited to join the adult chorus without audition. There is also a youth chorus for children in grades three through eight.
BOEING BOEING Comes to Dreamwrights This WeekBOEING BOEING Comes to Dreamwrights This Week
January 31, 2023

DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located in York City, is proud to present for limited engagement the popular French comedy BOEING BOEING, written by Marc Camoletti, in their Studio Theatre from Thursday, February 2nd at 7 pm until Sunday, February 5th at 3 pm.
AMERICAN IDOL's Alyssa Wray Performs in LancasterAMERICAN IDOL's Alyssa Wray Performs in Lancaster
January 27, 2023

Alyssa Wray (Murder Ballad, Queen+Journey) is back at Prima with a one-night-only solo concert on Sunday, February 5!  Experience Alyssa's powerhouse voice accompanied by New York City-based Music Director James Stryska on the baby grand piano in an intimate and exclusive evening, celebrating beloved songs that speak to her.
Gettysburg Community Theatre Presents LOVING Next WeekendGettysburg Community Theatre Presents LOVING Next Weekend
January 27, 2023

Gettysburg Community Theatre, the non-profit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York Street is now in it's 15th Season of volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities year-round for all ages and abilities with 12 local talent productions a year plus classes, improv shows, musical cabarets, and other special events.
share