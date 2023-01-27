AMERICAN IDOL's Alyssa Wray Performs in Lancaster

Alyssa Wray (Murder Ballad, Queen+Journey) is back at Prima with a one-night-only solo concert on Sunday, February 5! Experience Alyssa's powerhouse voice accompanied by New York City-based Music Director James Stryska on the baby grand piano in an intimate and exclusive evening, celebrating beloved songs that speak to her.

"Alyssa is a good friend and one of the finest vocalists I've ever experienced," says Prima's Co-Founder and Artistic Executive Producer, Mitch Nugent. "There are countless times in rehearsals with her that my arms instinctively raise to the heavens because there's clearly something unearthly going on when she sings."

ALYSSA WRAY: American Idol Star in Concert is on Sunday, February 5 at 7 pm at Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Ave in Lancaster. Tickets are on sale, and availability is limited. Tickets start at $48, and advance reservations at primatheatre.org/alyssa are highly recommended. Private tables and traditional seating on risers in Prima's roomy and comfortable chairs are available. The theatre is handicap accessible. Wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase at the in-theatre bar.