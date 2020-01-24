AMELIE THE MUSICAL Announced At Open Stage

Amélie, a quirky and charming musical set in Paris surrounds Amélie Poulain, a lonely but imaginative young waitress. Bored from her quiet life and inspired by Princess Diana's death, Amélie makes it her mission to bring joy to the people around her, and helping them to find hope, love, and even closure. Step into the magical, fantasy-filled world of Amélie, an imaginative dreamer who finds her voice, discovers the power of connection, and sees possibility around every corner.

Amélie was based on the five-time Oscar-nominated French film with music by Daniel Messe, lyrics by Nathan Tyse, and the script by Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza, An American in Paris). It premiered on Broadway with Tony nominee Philippa Soo as the title character, who rose to stardom as Eliza Schuyler in Hamilton. Open Stage, an entity known for boiling down giant Broadway musicals to an intimate setting and a minimal cast, provides a warm and captivating version of the production lead by an all-star cast of local performers. Stuart Landon, Artistic Director of Open Stage and the director of this production, found inspiration in the musical, and was moved to have it headline Open Stage's 34th Season, a season of major change for the theatre at large that has undergone major renovations and structural change. "Amélie's story is one that belongs to every human - at the beginning of the show, Amélie feels small, insignificant, and aimless. Who hasn't felt that in their own lives? At some point we ask what we can do to help the world at large; be something larger than ourselves. Make impact. Amélie begins changing the world at large by helping those in her own small world- a co-worker, a lonely neighbor- and she does it in a way that begs for no glory or recompense. Amélie asks its audience what kindness they can do for the world around them by escaping their comfort zone to truly live life to the fullest by paying that kindness forward."

Amélie is a contemporary fairytale; a charming and funny experience for both kids and adults. In tough times marked by turmoil and uncertainty, Amélie is the uplifting journey that audience members can find comfort, laughter, hope, and joy in; a story that makes us believe that times don't have to be hard for dreamers.

More information can be found at www.openstagehbg.com or by calling the box office at 717-232-6736. Amélie runs February 1- March 8, 2020 at Open Stage of Harrisburg, 25 North Court Street.





