YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Opens at FST Next Friday

Performances run May 5-14, 2023.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Fort Salem Theater has announced a local cast and creative team members for the upcoming family-fun musical, "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown," taking the mainstage from May 5-14, 2023.

Based on Charles M. Schulz's beloved comic strip Peanuts, this fun-for-the-whole family song and dance spectacular follows the Peanuts gang as they play baseball, struggle with homework, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. The score features the songs "Happiness," "Beethoven's Day," "Suppertime," "My New Philosophy," and many more favorites!

The musical features a book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, with additional dialogue by Michael Mayer, and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Stage direction for the Fort Salem Theater production is created by Megan Stacey, with music direction by Iris Rogers, and choreography by Kyle West. Peyton VanDerheydon serves as assistant choreographer and stage manager, with Charles J.I. Krawczyk as scenic designer, Robert Healey as lightin and sound designer, and Sherry Recinella as costume designer.

Creating the iconic Peanuts gang are local actors Chandler Hansen (FST's "Bright Star") as Charlie Brown, Matt DeMarco (FST's "The Diary of Anne Frank") as Linus, Heath Canfield (FST debut) as Sally Brown, Luke McGee (FST's "Spring Awakening") as Snoopy, Zach Kaiser (FST's "Spring Awakening") as Schroeder, Emily Jenkins (FST's "Grease," "Bright Star," and "Spring Awakening") as Lucy, and Peyton VanDerheyden (FST's "Grease") as the swing.

Performances are May 5-14th, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. Tickets, ranging from $15-36, are on sale now at FortSalem.com or by calling the Fort Salem Theater box office at 518-854-9200.

Luke McGee as Snoopy and Chandler Hansen as Charlie Brown​​​
Matt DeMarco at Linus
Emily Jenkins as Lucy
Zach Kaiser as Schroeder
Heath Canfield as Sally Brown
Luke McGee as Snoopy
The cast of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

Photos courtesy of Michael Hatzel.




April 25, 2023
