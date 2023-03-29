Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Announced At Fort Salem Theater

Based on Charles M. Schulz's beloved comic strip Peanuts, this fun-for-the-whole family song and dance spectacular follows the gang on their adventures in growing up.

Mar. 29, 2023  

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Announced At Fort Salem Theater

Fort Salem Theater has announced local cast and creative team members for the upcoming family-fun musical, "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown," taking the mainstage from May 5-14, 2023.

Based on Charles M. Schulz's beloved comic strip Peanuts, this fun-for-the-whole family song and dance spectacular follows the Peanuts gang as they play baseball, struggle with homework, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. The score features the songs "Happiness," "Beethoven's Day," "Suppertime," "My New Philosophy," and many more favorites!

The musical features a book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, with additional dialogue by Michael Mayer, and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Stage direction for the Fort Salem Theater production is created by Megan Stacey, with music direction by Iris Rogers, and choreography by Kyle West. Peyton VanDerheydon serves as assistant choreographer and stage manager, with Charles J.I. Krawczyk as scenic designer, and Sherry Recinella as costume designer.

Creating the iconic Peanuts gang are local actors Chandler Hansen (FST's "Bright Star") as Charlie Brown, Matt DeMarco (FST's "The Diary of Anne Frank") as Linus, Heath Canfield (FST debut) as Sally Brown, Luke McGee (FST's "Spring Awakening") as Snoopy, Zach Kaiser (FST's "Spring Awakening") as Schroeder, Emily Jenkins (FST's "Grease," "Bright Star," and "Spring Awakening") as Lucy, and Peyton VanDerheyden (FST's "Grease") as the swing.

Performances are May 5-14th, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2:00PM. Tickets, ranging from $15-36, are on sale now at FortSalem.com or by calling the Fort Salem Theater box office at 518-854-9200.




VIDEO: Watch The Set Construction For OUR TOWN at Syracuse Stage Photo
VIDEO: Watch The Set Construction For OUR TOWN at Syracuse Stage
What does 3/4 of a mile of rope, with every inch of it painted black, and 5’ tall, 5” diameter steel pipe filled with concrete get you? The OUR TOWN set at Syracuse Stage! Watch as over the course of 2 full work days the Syracuse Stage Scene Shop and Paint Shop put together the centerpiece of the OUR TOWN set.
The Rochester Fringe Festival Announces the Production Launch Fringe Fund Photo
The Rochester Fringe Festival Announces the Production Launch Fringe Fund
The Rochester Fringe Festival announced the Production Launch Fringe Fund, a stipend program for individual artists and companies with financial need who would like to bring their shows to the Fringe in 2023.
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Proctors This June! Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Proctors This June!
Lead producer Colin Ingram together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, have announced the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will launch a North American tour in the summer of 2024.
Review: WE ARE CONTINUOUS at Geva Theatre Photo
Review: WE ARE CONTINUOUS at Geva Theatre
What did our critic think of WE ARE CONTINUOUS at Geva Theatre? Rochester's Geva Theatre is currently presenting 'We are Continuous' on its Fielding Stage, a small-scale interpersonal confessional about how love grows and evolves, about the unconditional love of a mother and lover, and about the safety and peace offered by those closest to us.

More Hot Stories For You


The Rochester Fringe Festival Announces the Production Launch Fringe FundThe Rochester Fringe Festival Announces the Production Launch Fringe Fund
March 29, 2023

The Rochester Fringe Festival announced the Production Launch Fringe Fund, a stipend program for individual artists and companies with financial need who would like to bring their shows to the Fringe in 2023.
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Proctors This June!BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Comes To Proctors This June!
March 28, 2023

Lead producer Colin Ingram together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back to the Future film trilogy, have announced the 2022 Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will launch a North American tour in the summer of 2024.
Disney's THE LION KING On Sale This Week At ProctorsDisney's THE LION KING On Sale This Week At Proctors
March 27, 2023

Disney Theatrical Productions and Proctors has announced that tickets for the long-awaited return engagement of Disney's The Lion King will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 30.
Composers Concordance Presents B3+ Brass Trio With Special Guest Max PollakComposers Concordance Presents B3+ Brass Trio With Special Guest Max Pollak
March 27, 2023

On Sunday, April 23rd at 6pm, Composers Concordance presents the B3+ Brass Trio with special guests including tap/body percussionist Max Pollak.
Stony Brook University Presents Campus-Wide Art CrawlStony Brook University Presents Campus-Wide Art Crawl
March 24, 2023

Stony Brook University will present this spring's campus-wide Art Crawl, taking place on Wednesday, April 26 from 1-3pm. The Art Crawl offers free tours of various art galleries on campus. 
share