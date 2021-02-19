VIDEO: SkippingBoyz Productions Launches New HIV Awareness Campaign Featuring Characters From MERCE

SkippingBoyz Productions, creators of the award-winning HIV musical comedy web series, Merce, has announced the launch of a brand-spankin' new HIV education video campaign, "The More You Can Ho!" The videos feature characters from Merce and is being released on YouTube February 16-23, with one video released every day leading up to a new music video. Modeled on the "The More You Know" TV spots popular in the 90s, this fresh series of public service announcements educates about HIV issues using comedy.

The 30-60 second PSA videos talk about everything HIV: testing, PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), U equals U, (Undetectable equals Untransmittable) and more, all with a wink, a lick of the lips, and a knowing smile. The videos are designed to be freely shared and utilized by individuals and organizations to spread HIV awareness (#TheMoreUCanHo).

"The concept of the campaign is to show that the more you know about HIV, your status, and prevention methods, the more you can go out and have a good time!", said co-producer/co-director/actor Tyne Firmin.

Seven short PSAs will be crowned by the jewel of the campaign, a new 3-minute music video of a "We Are the World"-type song by Jonathan Larson Grant recipient and MAC Award-winning composer/lyricist Joel B. New. The saucy ballad, on which the whole campaign is named, takes place within a hook-up app.

"Our big mission at SkippingBoyz is to change what people think of when they think of HIV," says co-producer/writer/Merce-creator Charles Sanchez, himself living with HIV since 2003. "I want people to be less skittish about conversations regarding HIV and sexual health. I mean, it's just penises, vaginas and butts, for crissakes!"

The creative company for the project includes Director of Photography Linus Ignatius (Mass), the editing team at KO Creative, Emmy Award Winning Composer/Musical Director and Editor Brian Lydell, and the acting talents of Sanchez, Firmin, Amanda Bruton, Bess Eckstein, Anlami Shaw, Randall Taylor, and a kaleidoscope of amazing New York singer-actors. Joining the fun alongside Merce cast members are prominent HIV advocates Bruce Richman (Founder and Executive Director of the Prevention Access Campaign), Mark S. King (2020 GLAAD Award Winner, 2020 LGBTQ Association Journalist of the Year ), Jahlove Serrano (HIV activist and health educator), and Damon L. Jacobs (nationally known PrEP advocate). "Ho" logo created by New York Artist Scott Lilly.

The video project was funded by a grant from the HealtheVoices Impact Fund at the Community Foundation of New Jersey. This fund was established by Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

For more information on Merce, The Series, visit MerceTheSeries.com.