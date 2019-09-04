VIDEO: First Look at Syracuse Stage's THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN

Thoughts of a Colored Man at Syracuse Stage just began performances this month. Check out the team discussing the show below!

As the sun rises on an ordinary day in New York, seven men are about to discover the extraordinary. Written by Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends language, music, and dance into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st Century. Set over a single day, this richly theatrical mosaic goes beyond the rhythms of the basketball court and the boisterousness of the barbershop. It sheds brilliant light into the hearts and minds of a community of men searching for their most triumphant selves. And what they reveal are the deeply human hopes, dreams, fears, and sensitivities of all men, all people.

Thoughts of a Colored Man will play Syracuse Stage from September 4 through September 22 and then will play Baltimore Center Stage from October 10 through November 10.

Click below to watch the video!





