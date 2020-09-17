VIDEO: Check Out Five New Music Videos From RUNNING: THE MUSICAL

Sean Chandler's new musical was co-written with Leo Schwartz.

Playwright and Your Program Is Your Ticket podcast Creator/Host/Producer Sean Chandler's new musical Running: The Musical co-written with Joseph Jefferson award-winning Chicago Composer Leo Schwartz recorded five music videos from nine different locations and three different states during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Running: The Musical is the story of closeted-gay mayoral candidate Ed Shirko who is outed in a public and lascivious manner and must contend with its effects on his embattled campaign, while coming to terms with his wife Camille, daughter Cassidy, son Justin and Vice Mayor running mate Leslie Marks.

Watch Sean, along with engineer Andrew Arbetter, explain how they produced the videos utilizing Melissa Young's performance of "I Ask You":





Check out the videos below!

The Running: The Musical video performers consist of Dan Gold (Grey Gardens, Madagascar, 110 In The Shade), Kyrie Anderson (Big Fish, Mary Poppins, Under A Rainbow Flag), Ryan Lanning (The Wild Party, Grey Gardens, Kiss of the Spiderwoman), Melissa Young (Gypsy, Disaster! The Musical!, The Nance) and Carmen Risi (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, They're Playing Our Song, First Date.)

Sean Chandler (Book) is a multiple award-winning writer whose work includes At The Flash (2012 Pride Films and Plays Great Gay Play and Musical Award, NYC Fringe 2016 Outstanding Solo Performance Award, 2014 Oscar Wilde Best New York Nomination), We The People: The Anti-Trump Musical co-written with Leo Schwartz, Running: A New Play (2019 NY Summerfest) and the screenplay version of Running (9 major awards and 31 official selection rankings.) Sean is the creator/host/producer of the popular Your Program Is Your Ticket theater podcast. www.seanwchandler.com

Leo Schwartz (Music and Lyrics) is a multi-disciplined and award-winning composer of theater, concert stage, and screen. He is the producer and writer along with co-author DC Cathro of both the Off-Broadway and multi-produced musical "The Book of Merman" and the award winning and critically acclaimed Emmett Till musical TILL (2019 NYMF, 2020 American Theatre Group.) In addition to Running: The Musical he co-authored the song cycle We the People: The Anti-Trump Musical withRunning: The Musical collaborator Sean Chandler (2018 Flying Elephant Productions.) www.leoschwartz.com

Aaron Benham (Music Director/Orchestrations) is a music director, conductor, arranger, pianist and composer. National Tours: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, An American in Paris. Off-Broadway: The Book of Merman (music by Leo Schwartz). Regionally: Transcendence Theatre, Sonoma; Porchlight Music Theatre, Chicago; Montana Shakespeare. His original musical Bewildered premiered in Chicago in 2017.

Andrew Arbetter (Engineer/Guitar Performance) is a Chicago based audio engineer and musician who enjoys working on creative, substantive and socially relevant projects.

