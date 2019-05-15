Troy Foundry Theatre Announces The World Premiere Of 100 YEARS By Richard Dresser

Troy Foundry Theatre is proud to present the world premiere of 100 Years by Richard Dresser directed by Elizabeth Carlson-Guerin (Curio Theatre Company). Set in the not-too-distant future, this new dark comedy confronts today's direst global crises with incisive humor and sly wisdom. Stevie and Joan prepare for what will be a transformative experience. But what will it mean for their life as they know it? And what's going on with the strange couple living next door? Richard Dresser's ( Rounding Third, Gun-Shy, The Pursuit of Happiness ) plays have been widely produced on and off Broadway, in the nation's leading regional theatres, and throughout Europe. A reading of 100 Years was produced as a part of Troy Foundry Theatre's Dark Day Mondays Free Reading Series in 2017.

CAST:

Raymond - Kevin McGuire*

Helen - Noa Graham

Stevie - Keith Conallen*

Joan - Colleen Corcoran

Brett - Jared Manders

*The Actor appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association

About the playwright:

Richard Dresser's plays have been produced in New York, regional theater, and Europe. Highlights include Rounding Third (off-Broadway), Below the Belt (off-Broadway), Gun-Shy (Off-Broadway). Rounding Third was recently made into a film starring John C. McGinley and Garret Dillahunt for release in 2018, and Below the Belt was made into the film "Human Error" directed by Robert M. Young which appeared at Sundance Film Festival. Recent plays include Trouble Cometh (San Francisco Playhouse) and Closure (New Jersey Repertory Theatre). Other projects include the book for the musical Johnny Baseball (lyrics by Willie Reale, music by Robert Reale), which premiered at A.R.T. in Cambridge, and moved on to the Williamstown Theatre Festival. He is a former member of New Dramatists and twice attended the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. He currently teaches at Columbia and is President of the Writers Guild Initiative, which does writing workshops all over the country with veterans, caregivers, exonerated death row prisoners, and DREAMERS among other groups. http://www.richarddresser.com/

About the Director:

Elizabeth Carlson-Guerin is a Philadelphia-based director, dramaturge and teacher who specializes in New Play Development, Classic Theatre for Contemporary Audiences, Physical & Devised Theatre and Community Engagement. She is a company member at Curio Theatre Company in West Philadelphia, where she has directed Twelfth Night , Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice, Equus, and The Birds . She has been the Artist in Residence at Eastern University and is a frequent collaborator with Saratoga Shakespeare Company in Saratoga Springs, NY. In 2015 she completed her MFA in Directing at Temple University where she directed the Philadelphia Premiere of Tarell Alvin McCraney's In the Red and Brown Water, among other projects. She was a member of the 2015-16 Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation Observership Class and her 2016 Philadelphia premiere of The Birds by Conor MacPherson for Curio Theatre Company was Barrymore Nominated for Scenic and Sound Design. During the 2017-18 season she was the Associate Director of the Kenyon Review

Playwrights Conference and a Visiting Assistant Professor of Theatre at Kenyon College. She is currently an Adjunct Faculty member at Temple University. Associate Member, SDC. http://www.lizcarlson.org/

WHERE:

500 Federal Street

Second Floor

Troy, NY 12180

WHEN:

Thursday, May 30, 2019 @ 8pm (Preview, NO PRESS)

Friday, May 31, 2019 @ 8pm (Opening Night)

Saturday, June 1, 2019 @ 8pm

Sunday, June 2, 2019 @ 4pm

Thursday, June 6, 2019 @ 8pm

Friday, June 7, 2019 @ 8pm

Saturday, June 8, 2019 @ 8pm

Sunday, June 9, 2019 @ 4pm

Tickets:

$15-$22 (plus online fees)

Tickets can be purchased ahead by visiting: https://tft100yearsworldpremiere.brownpapertickets.com/

Tickets will be sold at the door - CASH ONLY at the door.

Troy Foundry Theatre is a professional not-for-profit theatre company based in Troy, NY co-founded by David Girard (Artistic Director), Emily Curro (Producing Executive Director), and Alexandra Tarantelli (Director of Finance Operations). They explore the social issues of today by collaborating with a variety of artists from multiple disciplines to produce and perform new work and reinterpreted classics through the means of new writing, devising and immersive performances. They aim to produce live theatre and performance projects which will utilize extant writing, devised theatre, new media and/or original work. They strive to create theatre which is unique, thought-provoking and accessible to our community. For more information, please visit the Troy Foundry Theatre website at www.troyfoundrytheatre.com.





