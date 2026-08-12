Tickets to THE WIZ National Tour at Proctors on Sale Now

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Tickets for the Proctors, Schenectady engagement of THE WIZ are on sale now for eight performances, playing Tuesday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 28 as part of the KeyBank Broadway Series.

Tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at Proctors in person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday-Saturday from 12-6 p.m., or online by visiting atproctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can receive the group advantage by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.

This iconic, culture-defining reimagining of The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway - from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and '70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook), award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé's “Single Ladies,” Black is King), writer of additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Meyers”), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), and Emmy Award-winning music director and Grammy Award-winning writer, Adam Blackstone and Terence Vaughn (Dance Music Arrangers) conjure up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before. A dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop bring a whole new groove to easing on down the road.

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