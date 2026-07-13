Collaborative School of the Arts Kicks Off Summer Programs, To Perform SWEENEY TODD: SCHOOL EDITION

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The Collaborative School of the Arts will host young performers, musicians, and production students who have begun this summer's slate of arts education programs. Students are already developing through immersive experiences designed to enhance their artistic talents while fostering collaboration and creativity.

Summer is officially underway with Broadway Camp, Broadway Camp Jr., and Reel Adventures at Proctors, where students are spending their days learning from experienced teaching artists, making new friends, and preparing for exciting showcase performances.

Broadway Camp provides aspiring performers with the opportunity to strengthen their skills in acting, singing, and dancing while working together with students in their orchestra and production crew to produce a full musical production of “Sweeney Todd School Edition” on the MainStage at Proctors. Broadway Camp Jr. introduces younger performers to the excitement of musical theatre through age-appropriate instruction and performance opportunities, while Reel Adventures gives students a behind-the-scenes look at filmmaking, encouraging them to write, film, and edit their own creative projects.

The excitement continues later this month as Rock Camp and Summer Studio welcome a new group of students. Rock Camp at Universal Preservation Hall gives young musicians the opportunity to develop performance skills and take the stage in a live concert, while Summer Studio at Capital Repertory Theatre offers specialized arts experiences that allow students to explore new creative interests and continue building their skills in a supportive environment in collaboration with the Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate New York.

Many summer programs culminate in public showcases and performances, giving family members, friends, and the community the opportunity to celebrate students' accomplishments after weeks of hard work and creativity. Summer programs sponsored by Dimension Fabricators, Barclay Damon, PYX106, and Peregrine Engineering.

Performances of Broadway Camp’s “Sweeney Todd School Edition” are 7 p.m. Friday, July 31 as well as 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Proctors. The Rock Camp showcase is 4 p.m. Friday, July 24 at UPH. Tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at Proctors in person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Tuesday-Saturday from 12-6 p.m., or online by visiting atuph.org or atproctors.org.

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