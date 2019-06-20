The Random Farms Kids' Theater Presents MATILDA

Jun. 20, 2019  

The Random Farms Kids' Theater will present Matilda at The Tarrytown Music Hall, July 26 - August 3, 2019. This family-friendly musical has an approximate running time of 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Based on Roald Dahl's classic children's book of the same name, Matilda follows Matilda Wormwood, a bright little girl who immerses herself in books. Matilda is discarded and belittled by her dimwitted parents and her hostile headmistress, the outrageous and wicked Miss Trunchbull. Reclusive, but with an ever-growing imagination and sharp mind, and with a caring protector in her teacher Miss Honey, Matilda dreams of a better life, daring to take a stand against unjust forces and to grasp her destiny in her own, tiny hands.

Over 80 young actors ages 8-17 will perform in the show. "The combination of Roald Dahl's darkly comic story and Tim Minchin's inventive score is sure to engross the audience so they can immerse themselves in the world of Matilda. Throughout this rehearsal process, the cast members have proven that 'even if you're little, you can do a lot' and each one of them is sure to impress, delight, and inspire our audiences from start to finish," says director, Danielle Roth.

Tickets are $18 (children/seniors), $20 (adults) and $25 for premium seats (first four rows center orchestra). To reserve seats, go to www.randomfarms.com/tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door. Discounts are available for groups of 20 or more. For more information, visit the Random Farms website at www.randomfarms.com.



