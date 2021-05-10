The New Deal Creative Arts Center Presents ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

The New Deal Creative Arts Center is proud to present One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest based on the novel by Ken Kesey and adapted for the stage by playwright Dale Wasserman.

Set in a mental hospital in the 1960s, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest follows RP McMurphy who contrived to serve a short sentence in an airy mental institution rather than in a prison. He learns this was a mistake, as he clashes with the head nurse, Nurse Ratched. He quickly takes over the yard and accomplishes what the medical profession has been unable to do for many years. He leads a revolt against Nurse Ratched and ultimately affects the lives of everyone in the ward including his own.

This production is directed by Louisa Vilardi, stage managed by Sage Higgins, and features performances by Kevin Barnes, Kristin Battersby, Chris Gilbert, Sage Higgins, Andrew Joffe, Amy LeBlanc, Eric Miller, Christa Trinler, Dylan Parkin, Brian Petti, Valentin Shauger, Patrick Spaulding, and Lance Turner.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest will be performed on the new outdoor stage at Hackett Hill Park, 79 East Market Street in Hyde Park, NY. Performances will run May 20-23, 2021 at 7:00pm. Tickets may be purchased in advance at newdeal-cuckoosnest.eventbrite.com for $20.00. Thursday evening's performance will offer a "pay what you can" option at the door as well as regular priced tickets online. A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to Mental Health America of Dutchess County in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.