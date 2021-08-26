The Mac-Haydn Theatre's Limited Performances Series to Continue with EXILED: THE EVOLUTION OF KURT WEILL

The Mac-Haydn Theatre's Limited Performances series continues with Exiled: The Evolution of Kurt Weill, featuring Mac-Haydn favorites James Benjamin Rodgers and Jillian Zack, presented September 1 and 29.

Exiled from Germany in 1933 at the height of his popularity, Kurt Weill's remarkable music was banned in the country for the next twelve years. In this limited performance, Rodgers and Zack follow Weill's remarkable journey from Berlin to New York as he adapted to survive as an artist and as a human being.

"Since winning the Kurt Weill Foundation's Lotte Lenya Competition in 2007, Weill's music has become a constant presence in my life," said Rodgers. "The more time I have spent with his music, and the more I have discovered about his life, the more fascinated I have become."

Audiences will remember Rodgers for his performances at the Mac-Haydn as Curly in the 2019 production of Oklahoma!, Quasimodo in the 2018 production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Jean Valjean in the 2013 production of Les Miserables. Zack has worked as a music director at the theatre since 2017, most notably on shows including Sweeney Todd and Oklahoma!

Outside of the Mac-Haydn, Rodgers has appeared with The MDR Sinfonieorchester, The Kurt Weill Festival, The Ravinia Festival, The Merola Opera Program, Toledo Opera, Opera Omaha, The Banff Centre, and New Zealand Opera among others. He has won both the Lotte Lenya and the Joy in Singing competitions.

As a pianist, Zack has performed recitals throughout the United States, the UK and New Zealand, in addition to her work as a music director and vocal coach. Most recently she performed as the onstage organist for To Kill A Mockingbird on Broadway.

"For me, understanding how Weill's music corresponds to the various stages of his life greatly enhanced my understanding and respect for his output," said Rodgers, who hopes audiences will gain the same appreciation of Weill through his performance.

The Mac-Haydn Theatre Limited Performances series runs August 18 through October 1 and features artists including Elizabeth Ward Land, James Benjamin Rodgers, Laura Helm, the Mac-Haydn 2021 company and toUch Performance Art.

Vaccination is required for all patrons. For tickets and details on COVID-19 protocols, please visit www.machaydntheatre.org or call the box office at (518) 392-9292.