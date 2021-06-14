The Mac-Haydn Theatre to Reopen its Doors for Live Performances July 29

The Mac-Haydn Theatre will reopen its doors for live performances on July 29 after more than a year of closure, bringing the exciting summer theatre it's known for back to Chatham, NY. Audience members and staff will be required to

provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The theatre's season will run July 29 through

October 3 and include five musicals, as well as several limited performances. Tickets go on

sale later in June.

As Mac-Haydn emerges into an entirely new environment for both theatre producers and

theatre goers, managing director James Rodgers has no illusions about the difficulties ahead

as people find their confidence to return to live theatre. "It is incredibly important that, above

all else, a safe environment is created for our staff and patrons. We now feel that the time is

right and that we can operate our space safely within the protocols outlined by the CDC."

Because the season is starting later than usual, the team plans to keep the programming

coming through the month of September with a new and exciting performance schedule.

"Rep-tember," consisting of two musicals and various limited performances, will be

presented on a repertory schedule. Guest artists for limited performances include Broadway

artist Elizabeth Ward Land, innovative ensemble Touch, award-winning Kurt Weill

performer James Benjamin Rodgers, Mac-Haydn favorite Laura Helm, and the immeasurable

combined talent of the 2021 artists roster for the Showstoppers revue.

The Mac-Haydn Theatre is known as one of the country's few theatres in-the-round. To allow

for more social distancing an entire section has been removed, transforming the dynamic

space into something that audiences have never seen before. This will be unique for 2021 as

the theatre anticipates returning to full capacity in 2022. "Even with the reconfigured stage,

we have still managed to maintain the 'in-the round' feel we are famous for. I think our

dedicated fans will be especially delighted to see the new space along with the fantastic fall

line-up we have scheduled," says producing artistic director John Saunders. "We have been

waiting what feels like a lifetime to get back to what we do best, and I just can't wait to see

everyone back at The Mac!"

Financial and box office manager Dee Lashway, who has worked with the theatre since its

earliest years, feels that the Mac-Haydn has never experienced anything like the last 18

months in its 51-year history. "I have been with the theatre every summer since 1970, and not

having a season in 2020 was devastatingly sad for me but the support, good wishes, and 'miss

you' comments from so many of our patrons touched my heart, gave me hope that all would

be fine, and made all of us determined to keep moving forward."

Performance Details:

Main Stage

Pippin (Thursday, July 29, 2021-Sunday, August 8, 2021)

She Loves Me (Thursday, August 12, 2021-Sunday, August 22, 2021)

Man of La Mancha (Thursday, August 26, 2021-Sunday, September 5, 2021)

Beehive: The '60s Musical (Saturday, September 11, 2021-Saturday, October 2, 2021)

The World Goes 'Round (Friday, September 10, 2021-Sunday, October 3, 2021)

All Tickets $42

Children's Theatre

The Most Incredible Thing (Friday, August 20, 2021-Saturday, August 28, 2021)

All Tickets $14

Limited Events

Exiled: The Evolution of Kurt Weill-James Benjamin Rodgers (September 1 & 29, 2021)

Still Within the Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt-Elizabeth Ward Land

(August 18, September 10 & 17, 2021)

Showstoppers-Mac-Haydn Company (September 4, 15, 22 & 29, 2021)

Touch (Dates TBD)

Laura's at the Helm-Laura Helm (September 15 & 22, 2021)

All Tickets $42

Ticket Purchases:

Ticket Sales: By phone and online beginning late June.

Online: www.machaydntheatre.org

Phone: 518-392-9292