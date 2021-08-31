The Kitchen Theatre Company Opens 2021-2022 Season with A BOY AND HIS SOUL

The Kitchen Theatre Company will open its 2021-2022 season with 2010 Glaad Media Award Winner, A Boy And His Soul, an electric, feel-good comedy that, alongside the music of Donna Summers, Aretha Franklin, the Isley Brothers, and Earth Wind & Fire, sheds light on playwright Colman Domingo's life and journey to adulthood.

Generously sponsored by WRFI, Tompkins Trust Company, CSP Management, OurBus, and Cayuga Radio Group, A Boy And His Soul will run from Tuesday, September 14 through Sunday, October 3. The Kitchen Theatre Company will offer free childcare on Sunday, September 26 and Pay What You Want Rush tickets throughout the duration of the run.

While returning to clear out his family's West Philadelphia house to be sold, Jay finds an old record collection of disco, R&B, and classical soul, transporting him through the vibrant memories of his youth, coming of age and coming out in the 1970s and 80s. As Jay searches for his way forward, he finds his way back, reconnecting to his family through the sounds that brought them all together. Propelled by the beat of soul, this funny, heart-warming one-man show is a love letter to the power of family and our ability to persevere.

"I love how magical music is," says director Stephanie Weeks. "With just the sound of a song, it brings us to our personal history of hope, joy, loss, grief. Through this piece we watch Jay journey through his deepest memories guided by soul music, as we are invited to explore our own memories and perhaps make new ones."

Performances of A Boy And His Soul will mark the beginning of Kitchen Theatre Company's thirtieth anniversary, and will celebrate the organization's return to indoor theatre after a year and a half of exclusively producing through virtual and outdoor mediums.

Jaquay Lamar Thomas*, who stars as Jay says "I'm so thrilled for the return of live theatre. To be in the room again, to be in the rehearsal space and theatre feels like home. I love the collaborative energy when creating art. It's my hope that with the return of live theatre, we will come together with open hearts, compassion, listen more intently and fully engage with each other in the spirit of humanity. We are healing and will be healing for some time to come. Theatre is essential, art of any kind is essential to heal. Let's heal together."

The creative team for A Boy And His Soul will be rounded out with set design by Marie Laster, costume design by Deletris Bryant, lighting design by Victor Tan+, and sound design by Chris Lane. Technical Director is Brendan Komala, Production Stage Manager is Jennifer Schilansky*, Assistant Stage Manager is Jo Davita Oritz, Master Electrician is Indigo Shea, Props Manager is Thomas Jenkeleit, and Scenic Charge is Stiller Zusman.

Special events for A Boy And His Soul include post-show discussions with artistic staff on September 14, 15 & 16, actors' forums on September 24 & October 3, and free childcare in partnership with First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, September 26. Opening Night is on Friday, September 17, and will include a step and repeat for photos and outdoor reception to follow (weather permitting). For more events and information, visit kitchentheatre.org/a-boy-and-his-soul.

*member, Actors' Equity Association

+member, United Scenic Artists

Learn more at kitchentheatre.org/a-boy-and-his-soul.