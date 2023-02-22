The Hangar Theatre Announces BILLY ELLIOT, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM For 2023 Summer Season

Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky is working with the Hangar's creative team to create an inviting theatrical experience that celebrates community, connection, and 49 years of Hangar Theatre history. In this spirit, the Hangar Theatre team will join forces with other Ithaca-area arts organizations to bring live theatre to the community. In support of the arts.

Artistic Director Shirley Serotsky says this year's lineup creates unique opportunities for collaboration with a variety of Tompkins County cultural organizations. "Having an active arts scene is one of the many aspects of Ithaca that make people want to live, work, and play here," Serotsky observed. "We are all stronger when we find ways to work together and highlight the incredible community of artists, performers, musicians, and creatives that call Ithaca home."

With this in mind, Serotsky presents a compelling roster that will delight audiences and build lasting community through a celebration of local arts. "In 2023, we're focusing on the Hangar Theatre legacy and its future. We are committed to sharing beautifully-executed, relevant, and dynamic theatrical productions with the community," Serotsky shared. "We're doing fewer shows this year so that we can do just that, with a reimagined producing model that directs resources into creating exceptional, memorable shows, the kinds of theatrical experiences the community has come to expect from the Hangar. We've been doing this for 49 years-we want to be able to continue doing it for 49 more!"

The Summer 2023 Season will open with Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, a witty, relevant, and hilarious examination of the U.S. Constitution and its effects on four generations of women. This season kick-off will be a co-production with the Kitchen Theatre Company, in a landmark collaboration between the two treasured Ithaca-area professional theatres. In July, Billy Elliot: The Musical will take the stage, with music by the legendary Elton John and a book and lyrics by Lee Hall, telling a powerful story about discovering passion, following your dreams, and the challenges and inspirations that meet you every step of the way. This hit musical, based on the beloved film of the same name, provides the opportunity to showcase some of Ithaca's young artists in its pivotal central roles. The season will close with a musical spectacular celebrating 49 years of Hangar Theatre history. The Impossible Dream: A Broadway Pops Concert will feature artists and songs from a variety of the 53 iconic musicals performed over the last 49 years at the Hangar Theatre. This momentous performance, which will feature a fuller and more robust orchestral accompaniment than typically experienced on the Hangar stage, will celebrate the end of an exciting 49th season and will lead the Hangar ever-so grandly to its upcoming 50th Anniversary year.

"Since the start of the pandemic, I have found myself drawn to stories on stage that celebrate the resilience of the human spirit and the awesome potential of community," Serotsky noted. "This lineup does just that, both through the actual storylines and in the manner in which we'll be bringing the community together to create the productions. We hope you'll join us for this summer's joy-filled, inspiring productions."

Hangar Theatre Summer 2023 Mainstage Productions



What the Constitution Means to Me

By Heidi Schreck

Co-produced with the Kitchen Theatre Company

May 30 - June 11 at Kitchen Theatre Company

June 15 - June 24 at The Hangar Theatre

Fifteen-year-old Heidi paid her way through college by debating the merits of the U.S. Constitution across the Midwest. Now, as an adult, she is reexamining her teenage convictions, tracing that pivotal document's profound effect on four generations of women in her family in a witty and stunningly relevant piece of theatre. This HILARIOUS, DYNAMIC, and UPLIFTING award-winning show was nominated for two Tony Awards and named a finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Drama. Appropriate for ages 12 and up.

Billy Elliot: The Musical

Music by Elton John, book and lyrics by Lee Hall

July 6 - July 15

When young Billy Elliot discovers his talent and passion for dance, it shakes up his world and his British coal mining family in both wonderful and challenging ways. Based on the hit film of the same name, this HEARTWARMING and POWERFUL MUSICAL, set against the backdrop of a landmark 1984 miners' strike, combines spectacular dance moments with a dynamic score by Elton John to create an INSPIRING EXPERIENCE for the whole family. Appropriate for ages 11 and up.

The Impossible Dream

A Broadway Pops Concert: 49 Years of Hangar Theatre History

July 27 - July 30

Over the last 49 years of Hangar Theatre productions, artists from multiple generations have graced the Niederkorn Stage to bring you 53 iconic musicals. This summer, celebrate the Hangar's history with a STAR-STUDDED ENSEMBLE as they perform FAVORITE MUSICAL MOMENTS from this incredible roster of productions, bringing to life the very evolution of musical theatre. Appropriate for all ages.

Purchase your Summer 2023 subscription now at hangartheatre.org/subscriptions (special early pricing is only available until February 28). In addition to priority seating, no processing fees, discounts, and unlimited free exchanges, new this year, your subscription offers you the opportunity to share the joy of theatre with a friend, by redeeming 1 free guest ticket for any single Hangar Theatre performance for a non-subscriber. Tickets to individual shows will be available starting in April.

More information about this summer's KIDDSTUFF performances and FutureNow Wedge Festival will be coming soon. Registration for the Next Generation School of Theatre is now open. See a full description of summer sessions for students in grades 1-12, and register at hangartheatre.org/Next. Email "subscribe" to info@hangartheatre.org to receive important information about upcoming performances, news, events, and ticketing.