The Collaborative School Of The Arts Announces Summer Offerings

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Collaborative School of the Arts has announced a diverse lineup of programs and opportunities for aspiring performers, musicians and artists of all ages across the Capital Region this summer.

Starting this July, CSOA will offer Broadway Camp, Broadway Camp Jr. and Reel Adventures at Proctors in Schenectady; Summer Stage Young Acting Company at Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany; and Rock Camp at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs.

Auditions are currently open for The Acting Company and orchestra for Broadway Camp's production of “Urinetown” performing on the MainStage of Proctors. “Urinetown” is a satirical musical set in a dystopian future where a severe water shortage forces citizens to use public pay toilets regulated by a corrupt corporation. Young actors and musicians are invited to join this unique satirical show, which blends comedy, heart and a message of social change. Auditions are due Feb. 1.

Auditions are also underway for the Summer Stage Young Acting Company, which will be performing the play “The Wizard of Oz.” In partnership with the Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY, this timeless classic will take the stage this summer, offering participants a chance to bring beloved characters to life in a new and exciting way.

Auditions for Rock Camp in Saratoga Springs and registration for Broadway Camp Jr. and Reel Adventures in Schenectady officially open on Feb. 3. These programs provide unique, hands-on experiences for young artists to develop their skills, learn from industry professionals and create unforgettable memories.

As a reminder, the Collaborative School of the Arts continues to offer engaging student matinees for the upcoming season, providing students with opportunities to experience the magic of live theater and deepen their appreciation for the performing arts. These exciting opportunities are filling up fast! To learn more about auditions, registration and upcoming performances, visit collaborativeschoolofthearts.org.

Comments