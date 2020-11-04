The Cherry Artists' Collective to Present Talkback with Gabrielle Chapdelaine & Artistic Director Samuel Buggeln

The Cherry Artists' Collective will present a talkback event with Artistic Director Samuel Buggeln and Québec playwright Gabrielle Chapdelaine on Monday, November 16 at 4pm EST.

Mr. Buggeln and Ms. Chapdelaine will discuss (in French) the obstacles and the joys of mounting live virtual theatre. The conversation will be moderated by Mat Fournier, assistant professor of Twentieth-Century French Literature and Culture, Queer Theory and Transgender Studies, and Modernist European Literature at Ithaca College. Other topics will include the differences between Québec and American theatre, and the experience of this play in English versus French. The event is FREE and open to the public. Register for the conversation HERE.

The Cherry Artists' Collective will present the English-language World Premiere of A Day, written by Québecoise playwright, Gabrielle Chapdelaine, translated by Josephine George. Live performances are directed by Wendy Dann with video mise en scène directed by Samuel Buggeln.

The play will be live-streamed from the historic State Theater in Ithaca, NY on Friday, November 13 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 14 at 7:30pm, Thursday, November 19 at 7:30pm, Friday, November 20 at 7:30pm, and Saturday, November 21 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($15-$45) are available for advance purchase at www.thecherry.org.

In A Day, four mysteriously connected characters guide one another through the obstacles large and small that must be overcome in order to get through an ordinary day. The play's unexpected and ever-evolving structure lends itself beautifully to mixed video, and this production is created to stream live to audiences' homes from the State Theater in Ithaca, NY.

Four actors will perform live from separate multi-camera green-screen booths on stage, and their performances will be mixed in real time with pre-recorded audio and video performances created by over a dozen other members of the Cherry Artists' Collective. The combination creates a surprising, touching and comic landscape of 24 seemingly ordinary hours.

