The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck To Host Full Day of Fundraising Events

Prepare for a day of unique, consecutive fundraising events supporting The CENTER for Performing Arts, along with local arts and artists.

First up is the engaging discussion between Sarah Langan, author of the satirical thriller "A Better World," and actress Hilarie Burton Morgan. This insightful conversation, presented by Oblong Books in partnership with The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, is scheduled to begin at 11am.

Attendees are invited to bring their Sunday morning coffee and delve into the nuances of Langan's new novel, which offers a look into an exclusive enclave for the wealthy that may not be as perfect as it appears.

The ticket price for this event is $30, which includes a signed copy of "A Better World." A portion of all sales from the event will directly benefit The CENTER, highlighting both Oblong Books and The CENTER's commitment to supporting community initiatives. This event format offers a unique opportunity for literary enthusiasts to connect with the author and explore her latest work, while also contributing to a meaningful cause.

For tickets to this event: CLICK HERE

Following the conversation with Langan, an afternoon of storytelling, behind-the-scenes fun, and theatrical magic begins with "The Dressing Room Diaries" featuring the actress and New York Times best selling author, Hilarie Burton Morgan. Scheduled to begin directly after the morning's event at 1 pm, this unique gathering promises attendees an intimate experience with the actress and literary star.

The special fundraiser event aims to offer participants a one-of-a-kind opportunity to meet the One Tree Hill alum one-on-one, and delve into the real-world behind-the-scenes of live theatre. This is all while supporting the vital cause of the arts within the community. With ticket prices starting at $200 and VIP tickets available for $250, which include preferred seating and the satisfaction of offering an enhanced level of support to The CENTER, attendees are in for an unforgettable encounter.

Events

- Exclusive Backstage Access: Participants will receive a special wristband granting them a backstage tour, offering a glimpse into the hidden world of theatre production.

- Personal Moments with Hilarie Burton Morgan: Guests have the chance for a personal meet and greet with Hilarie Burton Morgan in the dressing room. A perfect moment to snap a selfie and have memorabilia signed by the star herself.

- Savor Local Delights: Complimentary cider provided by Twin Star Orchards, alongside an array of snacks from local vendors, will be available for guests as they explore.

- Memorable Takeaways: Attendees will receive a signed poster as a memento of their support for The CENTER and the enriching experience.

- Surprises Galore: The event also may provide unexpected surprises, including special cameos, complimentary CENTER swag, and an array of musical and magical entertainments.

The highlight of the event will be a captivating conversation with Hilarie Burton Morgan about the pivotal role of theatre in the community and the arts at large. Attendees will have a special opportunity to gain insights from an industry insider about the transformative power of performing arts.

This fundraiser not only champions The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck but also underscores the importance of supporting local arts. It's a clarion call to the community and arts enthusiasts everywhere to come together in celebration and support of a venue that has been a beacon of performance art and cultural engagement.

Don't miss out on this exclusive chance to be part of either event. Secure your spot and contribute to a worthy cause, ensuring the continued vibrancy of The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck and the Hudson Valley community at large.

For tickets and more information: CLICK HERE