Teen Production Of ALICE BY HEART to Take The Stage In Rhinebeck This February

Join them in a Wonderland you've never seen before. The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck's Teens on Stage invites you to step into the world of Alice By Heart, first performed in 2012 by London's Royal National Theatre. For a limited engagement from February 2-11, audiences can immerse themselves in both the fantastic world from Alice in
Wonderland and the reality of England during World War II. Teens on Stage previously entertained audiences with excellent productions of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, bare: A Pop Opera, Be More Chill, and 13: The Musical. This production of Alice By Heart, featuring high-caliber performances by local teen talent, is not to be
missed.

Performance Schedule:
February 2-11, 2024
Fridays and Saturdays @ 8pm
Sundays @ 3pm

Tickets are available now for $19 at Click Here

In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer's (Sarah Griffin, Pine Plains, NY) budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred (E Jeffreys, Rhinebeck, NY) are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their favorite, cherished book and journey once more down the rabbit hole to Wonderland. As Alice draws upon her memory to spin the story, the children, nurses, and doctors trapped underground transform into characters familiar and feared.

Alice by Heart explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This musical, inspired by Lewis Carroll's 1865 novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The Creative Team and Cast:

Alice By Heart is a musical with music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Steven Sater, and a book by Sater with Jessie Nelson. Two local educators and professional performers lead this production- director and choreographer Lynne Czajka, and musical director Russell McCook.

This Teens on Stage production features the best of the Hudson Valley's teenage talent:
Lexi Beaumont, Noah Cinatti, Hayden Cipriano, Lee Griffin, Riona Hack, Liv Heuser, Ana Kirsch, Max Leipham, Eli Marlborough, Maximilian McBride, Haley Polidore, Kate Schaffer, Lily Strattman, Zoe Ulrich, & Ellie Walker

Tickets and Information:

Secure your tickets by visiting Click Here at any time or by contacting the box office directly at (845)876-3080 or boxoffice@centerforperformingarts.org.

Where: The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 661 Route 308, Rhinebeck, NY 12572




Recommended For You