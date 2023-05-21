TRANSART & Cultural Services to Host PINKSTER CELEBRATION Beginning This Month

RANSART & Cultural Services (TRANSART) has announced its second annual Pinkster celebration with a week-long, family-friendly series of free events in Ulster County, New York. Known as Pinkster: Joy Is An Act of Resistance, the celebration features a variety of engaging activities to take place in and around Kingston from Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, June 4, 2023. Currently, TRANSART produces the biggest celebration of Pinkster in the country. Greer Smith, the event's founder shares that "Pinkster: Joy Is An Act of Resistance illustrates what is central to the identity of the people of New York State and the shared heritage that informs America today. In this program, joy translates into spirit - the spirit of joy that sustained enslaved people in the face of extreme hardship. Rooted in both the African and Dutch experiences of the 17th Century, Pinkster belongs to us all."

Contrary to popular sentiment, Pinkster, not Juneteenth, is the longest-running African American holiday in the United States. Founded in the 17th century in the Mid-Hudson Valley (90 minutes north of New York City), the festive religious celebration was bought to North America by Dutch colonists and settlers. For hundreds of years, it has flourished as a primarily African American holiday embraced by enslaved Africans in the Hudson Valley, northern New Jersey, Long Island, and Brooklyn. Celebrated for hundreds of years, the holiday has recently seen a surge in interest and popularity (see The New York Times, 2013). See below for more about the origins of Pinkster. For event details and free registration information, visit Click Here

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS for PINKSTER 2023

Events include a day party with live performances, food tasting, reenactments, vendors, and more. Also, Pinkster2023 will feature a screening of The Woman King plus a talkback with the film's fight choreographer JENEL STEVENS, and a talkback with YORUBA RICHEN, the Peabody Award-winning director of How It Feels to Be Free and The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks (also screening at Pinkster2023). IDRIS BREWSTER of Kinfolk will be on hand to help attendees access a joyful, virtual monument of Sojourner Truth that TRANSART commissioned especially for Pinkster2023. Brewster's participation reflects TRANSART's foray into emerging media. Another new program highlight is the Pinkster Royal Teen Poetry Contest where youth will cite original poems for the chance to win a $100 cash prize.

2023 PROGRAM AT-A-GLANCE

(program subject to change)

SATURDAY, MAY 27 to SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29

Africans in America and Antiquity

This exhibition chronicles the history and culture of the people of African descent living in the Mid-Hudson Valley of New York State. It tells a story of recent times and ancient struggles. It also tells the story of people arriving here against their will and what they brought with them. The elements of and instruments used in the celebrations of life's milestone moments, worship, and work are on display in this exhibit. | Location: Matthewis Persen House *

SATURDAY, MAY 27 | 7:00 pm

Free Community Film Screening of Black Panther

▪ Preceded by MAXWELL KOFI DONKER and SAKOFA DRUM AND DANCE

T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), heir to the hidden but advanced kingdom of Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people into a new future and must confront a challenger from his country's past. The film screening is presented by Mayor Steve Noble, the City of Kingston Department of Arts and Cultural Affairs, the City of Kingston Parks and Recreation, and Radio Kingston.

NOTE: Please bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks. | Location: Academy Green Park *

SUNDAY, MAY 28 | 10:30 am

Pinkster Sunday at Old Dutch Church

Pinkster Sunday is the official kick-off of the week-long celebration of Pinkster: Joy Is An Act of Resistance. At the Old Dutch Church, a performance by the Hudson Valley Gospel Fest Choir will start the festivities. | Location: Old Dutch Church *

TUESDAY, MAY 30 | 3:30 PM

Warrior Women Film Series

Film Screening of How It Feels to Be Free

▪ Followed by a Talkback with filmmaker YORUBA RICHEN

How It Feels to Be Free explores the lives and trailblazing careers of six iconic African-American entertainers: Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson, and Pam Grier. Over the decades, these powerful women changed American culture through their films, fashion, music, and politics. | Location: Old Dutch Church *

TUESDAY, MAY 30 | 6:30 PM

Warrior Women Film Series

Film Screening of The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks

▪ Followed by a Talkback with Filmmaker YORUBA RICHEN

The insightful documentary highlights the unexpected story of Mrs. Rosa Parks and her life beyond the historic Montgomery Bus Boycott of 1955. The film reveals the intent behind her activism, her radical politics, and her courage. | Location: Old Dutch Church *

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 - JUNE 4

Pinkster Flowers! Beautifying the Kingston Community

Presented in partnership with the Rondout Growers Association

In the spirit of Pinskter Joy, TRANSART will decorate houses in the community with azaleas, the official Pinkster flower.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 | 6:30 pm

Warrior Women Film Series

"The Woman King. A One-on-One with Choreographer JENEL STEVENS"

▪ Followed by a screening of The Woman King

Meet Jénel Stevens, the celebrated fight choreographer and stunt double for Viola Davis in The Woman King. Stevens is also a member of the Dora Milaje in Black Panther. Stevens will share her experiences working on these iconic films and about the film business in general.

Location: Rosendale Theater *

THURSDAY, JUNE 1 | 6:30 pm

Warrior Women Film Series

Film Screening of Till

▪ Followed by a Talkback with Producer KEITH BEAUCHAMP

In 1955, after Emmett Till is abducted, tortured, and murdered in a brutal lynching in Mississippi, his mother, Mamie Till, vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. | Location: Shadowland Studio *

Walkway Over the Hudson

Saturday, June 3 | 5:00 pm

Experience Congolese dance by Fusha Dance Company, a New York City-based group dedicated to celebrating the abundant richness of dance, drum, and culture from Africa and the Diaspora.

Honoring Truth: Exploring Pinkster and Afro-Dutch Liberty

Sunday, June 4 | 10:30 am (Old Dutch Church) *

Enjoy a conversation with Margaret Washington, Ph.D., author of Sojourner Truth's America and historian Lavada Nahon, preceded by a dramatization by Aixa Kendrick.

Pinkster Walk!

Sunday, June 4 | 10:30 am (Old Dutch Church) *

The Pinkster Walk! will be led by Chief Baba Neil Clarke, Pastor Rob, Pastor Beckie, and The Pinkster Players. Everyone is encouraged to come walk, sing, shout, and dance from the Old Dutch Church to the Senate House. The walk will celebrate the religious roots and joyous spirit of Pinkster. Festival-goers will "dance the plank" from the Old Dutch Church to St. James Church (where Sojourner Truth worshipped), and then to the Pinkster celebration at The Senate House.

Pinkster Celebration: Day Party and Market

Sunday, June 4 | 12:00 Pm To 5:00 pm (The Senate House) *

Open to the public, everyone is welcome to experience a full afternoon of free music, dance, food, fellowship, networking, live performances, and more with...

· DJ Stormin Norman

· Hudson Valley Gospel Fest Choir

· BombaYO (a Bomba y Plena, Puerto Rican song, percussion, and dance group)

· The Pinkster Players featuring Chief Baba Neil Clarke, Keith Johnston, and Marcha Tracey

· Mfouambila Kongo Dance, a Congolese dance group

· The Family History Booth

· Food tastings and demonstrations

· A variety of vendors featuring culturally relative merchandise

· A virtual reality (VR) experience, and more!