THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Syracuse Stage

Put the "sea" in the holiday season with the family favorite musical "Disney's The Little Mermaid," at Syracuse Stage Nov. 25 - Jan. 8. Tickets are available now at www.syracsuestage.org or through the Box Office (315-443-3275). All ticket purchases are protected by Syracuse Stage's "Worry Free Guarantee," which provides automatic refunds to patrons if performances are canceled.

Based on the phenomenally popular 1989 animated motion picture (Academy Award for Best Score and Best Song "Under the Sea"), "Disney's The Little Mermaid" tells the story of Ariel, a young mermaid determined to explore life beyond the depths of her watery home. A trip above the surface of the sea sets her on a romantic adventure filled with possibility and fraught with peril, as she enters into a dangerous bargain with the sea witch Ursula.

As the first princess released in the Disney Renaissance era, Ariel made a splash in 1989 for being the first modern heroine. The New York Times referred to her as "a spunky daredevil." And Roger Ebert praised the character, "Ariel is a fully realized female character who thinks and acts independently, even rebelliously."

In addition to "Under the Sea," the vibrant score includes "Part of Your World," "Kiss the Girl," "The World Above," "Sweet Child," "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and many more sung by a beloved cast of characters including Flounder, Sebastian, Chef Louis, Scuttle and, of course, Prince Eric.

Co-produced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama, "Disney's The Little Mermaid" features a cast of 35 led by the accomplished performer Katie Emerson as Ariel. Emerson has performed the role previously under the direction of Melissa Rain Anderson, who returns to Syracuse Stage to guide this production.

Anderson said she believes this is a great tale to tell at the holidays because it offers an opportunity to "get behind a real hero" who gives up her home and much more in order to fulfill her life.

"It shows just how strong you have to be to become who you are destined to be," she said.

Assisting Anderson in bringing the show to the stage is a creative team of talented designers and artists. Syracuse Stage veteran Brian Cimmet returns as music director and conducts an 11-piece orchestra. Choreography is by Adam Cates. Kimberly V. Powers is the scenic designer with fantastical costumes by Rafael Castanera and wigs by Jason Estrada. Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz is the lighting designer and Syracuse Stage veteran Jacqueline R. Herter is the sound designer.

The return of 2 Ring Circus to Syracuse Stage ("The Wizard of Oz," 2017) adds high flying aerial excitement to the production. 2 Ring's special circus skills and acrobatics make this production a version of the musical "not done by anyone before," said Anderson. "The characters will dance in the air."

"The holiday time is a great time for families at Syracuse Stage," said Bob Hupp, artistic director, Syracuse Stage. "This season is especially exciting as we welcome back 2 Ring Circus to help us create a truly magical production of 'Disney's The Little Mermaid.' Watching this cast light up the rehearsal room, I can't wait for our community to see them on stage in this stunning production."

With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright, "Disney's The Little Mermaid" ran for 50 previews and 685 performances on Broadway from 2008 to 2009. It received a Tony nomination for Best Original Score. It has had numerous productions around the world.