THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Opens at The REV Theatre Company

The REV Theatre Company opens the second production of its 2022 season - The Hunchback of Notre Dame. The show runs July 13-August 2nd at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY.

Based on Victor Hugo's famous novel and using the songs from the Disney film, this production will capture the heart and mind with its epic theatricality. In 15th century Paris, deformed bellringer Quasimodo yearns to explore life beyond the confines of Notre Dame. When he encounters a beautiful gypsy, his sights are set. However, she becomes the focus of several suitors and, as they vie for her attention, an epic battle erupts begging the question - what is a monster and what is a man?

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is directed by The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock and choreographed by Julie Tomaino. Elle May Patterson serves as Assistant Choreographer. The show features musical direction by Jeff Theiss, scenic design by Jeff Kmeic and associate Milo Bue, lighting design by Jose Santiago, and sound design by Elyssa Kohen and Kevin Heard. Costume design is by resident designer Tiffany Howard with hair and makeup design by Alfonso Annotto. Alex Gutierrez serves as Assistant Musical Director. Fight direction is by DC Wright.

The principal cast of The Hunchback of Notre Dame is led by Alex Prakken (1st National Tour: Newsies; 1776, Les Miz at The MUNY) as Quasimodo, who makes his REV debut, Jisel Soleil Ayon (Jenna in the 2nd National Tour of Waitress; REV: Footloose) as Esmeralda, Sean Thompson (Broadway: Joe/Artie in Sunset Boulevard w/ Glenn Close; 1st National Tour: Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies) as Phoebus, Randall Dodge (Fiddler on the Roof, The Music Man at The MUNY; Javert in Lis Miserables at La Mirada) as Frollo, and Dino Nicandros (International: Smee in Peter Pan with McCoy/Rigby; Regional: Sonny Bono in The Cher Show at Ogunquit Playhouse; REV: Otto Kringelein in Grand Hotel) as Clopin. Jonathan Cobrda (National/Int'l Tour: Annie; Off-Broadway: Frankenstein) will serve as the Quasimodo Alternate, performing at Wednesday matinees.

The cast will also feature Evan Blackwell, Jodi Bluestein, Kaitie Buckert, Cydney Clark, Tyler Covington, Katelyn Crall, Genevieve Ellis, Ryaan Farhadi, Olivia Fenton, Claire Fossey, Caelie Scott Flanagan, Haley Georgia, Anissa Griego, Ian Hayes, Jamil Kassem-Lopez, Rhys Kauffman, Lilli Komurek, Jay Owens, Jason Pintar, Robert Quiles, Nicholas Dion Reese, Ahlanna Russell, Matthew Tenorio, and Kyle Yampiro.