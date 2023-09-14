THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Performances run October 5 – 15, 2023.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

One of just a handful of undisputed classics of the American stage, Tennessee William’s haunting “The Glass Menagerie” arrives at Bridge Street Theatre’s intimate “Priscilla” Mainstage, located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, NY, for a two-weekend run October 5 – 15, 2023.

William’s poetically autobiographical memory play premiered in 1944 and catapulted its young author from obscurity into fame (and notoriety). BST will be presenting Williams’ moving remembrance of family ties, lost dreams, and shattered illusions incorporating elements from Williams’ original, pre-production draft of the script, and utilizing the incidental music composed for the initial production by author and composer Paul Bowles. The theatre has assembled a spectacular cast (three of whom will be making their Bridge Street Theatre debuts). Local actors Leigh Strimbeck (BST’s “The Lion in Winter” and “Lewiston) and Sarah Jayne Rothkopf star as Amanda Wingfield and her daughter Laura, with Pennsylvania-based actor Brett Mack as Tom, and Los Angeles-based actor Russell Sperberg as Jim O’Connor (the Gentleman Caller). Bridge Street Theatre Associate Artist Steven Patterson directs, with sets and lighting design by John Sowle, costumes by Michelle Rogers, and artwork by Dina Bursztyn. Production Stage Manager is Hannarose Manning.

“Our intention here at Bridge Street is always to illuminate, as clearly and theatrically as possible, the playwright’s original intent rather than trying to impose an interpretation of our own on the text,” says director Steven Patterson. “And with this magnificent cast, culled from across the country, audiences can expect a deep dive into what Williams was truly after when he first created this poignant, fragile, deeply moving remembrance of his own family.”

“The Glass Menagerie” will play for eight performances only, October 5 – 15. Thursday – Saturday performances begin at 7:30pm, with Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Discounted advance tickets are available for $28 online at Click Here. Seats at the door are $30. All tickets for patrons ages 18 and under are $15. Additionally, any remaining seats for the preview performance on Thursday evening October 5 and the Sunday afternoon matinee on October 8 will be sold at the door on a “Pay What You Will” basis. Just show up before curtain time and pay whatever you feel you can afford for any seat that’s still available. Doors always open one-half hour before curtain time.

Experience one of the most moving plays in the American canon in a production that brilliantly honors its original intentions. Want more details? Just visit the theatre’s website at bridgest.org/the-glass-menagerie/.
 




