THE ENLIGHTENMENT OF PERCIVAL VON SCHMOOTZ Comes to Adirondack Theatre

Adirondack Theatre Festival Producing Artistic Director, Chad Rabinovitz, announces the second show of the season, The Enlightenment of Percival Von Schmootz. The show runs July 5 - 13, 2019 at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Downtown Glens Falls, NY. The leading professional theatre in the Capital Region, ATF is dedicated to new plays and musicals, the season runs June 14 - August 9, 2019 with all performances at the Charles R. Wood Theater.

Adirondack Theatre Festival's 25th Anniversary Season follows a record-breaking summer of sold-out performances in 2018, having doubled attendance and subscribership in the past three years. The second show of the 2019 Season, The Enlightenment of Percival Von Schmootz is a musical comedy which will be directed by Scott Weinstein.

This hilarious comedy musical follows the life of Percival von Schmootz. A ridiculously optimistic young man, who sets out on a quest to end the Dark Ages. Fed up with a world filled with plagues, pestilence, and poor personal hygiene, Percival attempts to bring the light of hope to the world. Percival von Schmootz meets with hilariously disastrous results at every turn. Yet in this outrageous, Monty Pythonesque musical comedy, it is only when things look the darkest that Percival is able to discover what true enlightenment means, as he finds hope (and humor) in impossibly bleak circumstances.

The Enlightenment Of Percival Von Schmootz stars Kyle Sherman (Off Broadway: Ordinary Days), Sydney Parra (Off-Broadway: We Are The Tigers), Zach Kononov (Off-Broadway: 50 Shades! The Musical), Erik Gratton, Tess Primack (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof) Cathryn Wake (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812) and John Anthime Miller (Alice In Wonderland).

Percivial designer's include Lighting Design by Jeffrey Small (ATF: Calling All Kates, The Jedi Handbook, Glitches in Reality and Everything in its Place: The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers.), Scenic Design by William Boles, Costume Design by Johanna Pan and Sound Design by Brandon Reed. The musical will feature musical direction by Matt Deitchman and choreography by Emily Maltby.





