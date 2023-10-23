THE ABSOLUTELY BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY Comes to Theatre444

Theatre444 is proud to bring you a unique one-man play; The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey by James Lecesne. Chuck DeSantis is a brash New Jersey detective eager for a case that gets him out from behind his desk. On one extraordinary day, he finds it: the disappearance of teenager Leonard Pelkey. Digging deeper and deeper into Leonard's life, Chuck follows clues that lead him to unexpected places and show him how one boy's bravery can light the way toward truth.

Patrick Fegley, of Clifton Springs, delivers a solo tour de force, effortlessly bringing to life all of the inhabitants of a colorful seaside town as they awaken to the beauty of being different. This show is led by NYS Award Winning Artistic Director Pam Rapoza with Technical Director Garrett Coons and Light Operator Bryce Corsner rounding out the team.

Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 16-18 at 8pm and Sunday November 19th at 4 pm. All performances are at the beautiful, and newly renovated, Fatzinger Hall at the Waterloo Library and Historical Society 31 East Williams St Waterloo, NY 13165. Visit www.theatre444.com to purchase tickets. For more information on Theatre444, visit Click Here and follow our page.