THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! Will Play The Oncenter Carrier Theater

'That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down. Coming to The Oncenter Carrier Theater on February 22nd and 23rd, Syracuse can experience the 'Golden Girl' charm live and in puppet version!

From Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of 'The Golden Girls" television series.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 8th at 10am and will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at The Oncenter (760 S. State Street, Syracuse, NY 13202).

Tickets range from $35.50 - $55.50, additional fees may apply.





