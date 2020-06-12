Summer Online Offerings For All Ages At Hoff-Barthelson Music School

There is something for all ages being offered online at Hoff-Barthelson Music School this summer-Summer Lessons (for both children and adults), our Summer Arts Program for students entering 1st - 12th grades, and Early Childhood Classes for the youngest musicians.

Summer Lessons are being offered online through August 28!

Take advantage of summer discounts and flexible scheduling for private lessons! Since tuition does not include musicianship classes or ensemble opportunities, price points are considerably lower than during the academic year. They're also offering a 10% discount on purchases of 3 or more lessons per student. Get a head start on new music for the fall and combat summer learning loss. Try a new instrument, or explore whether a little one is ready for private instruction by "test driving" lessons.

Hoff-Barthelson's Summer Arts Program Online provides a stimulating, challenging, and fun-filled opportunity for students entering grades 1-12. This online, 3-day per week program is highly customizable, offering students the opportunity to grow in their enjoyment and practice of music while minimizing screen time.

Students may combine classes to focus on classical music performance, jazz and popular music, music technology, musical theater, composition and arranging, or other areas of interest. Configure classes to suit your interests and scheduling needs. Elective classes encourage the exploration of new interests: learn a second instrument, learn to put music technology to creative use, and/or jump-start your knowledge of music theory and history.

All students are encouraged to take advantage of private lessons and to schedule time with a Practice Partner (a Summer Arts Program high school or college intern) to optimize learning at home.

The company will also share a new online Summer Early Childhood Music and First Instrument program for children and families this summer. Classes offered: Seasons of Song (Ages 2-3); Getting to Know You: Exploring the Instruments (Ages 4-6); Beginning Musicianship: Listening and Learning in Action (Ages 5- Kindergarten); Piano Together - Group Piano Classes (Ages 4-5); Suzuki Pre-Twinkler Violin (Ages 3-4); and All Ages Sing-Along!

For additional information visit www.hbms.org. The best way to reach is by e-mail at hb@hbms.org. Please include your preferred phone number and instructions as to the best time to reach you during office hours and on Saturdays. We will get back to you as soon as possible!

