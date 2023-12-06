Spanish Language Open Caption Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Syracuse Stage

Syracuse Stage announced today that Click Here – the company’s co-production with the Syracuse University Department of Drama on stage until Dec. 31 – will hold two Spanish language open caption performances on Thursday, Dec. 21 and Saturday, Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Both performances will take place in the Archbold Theatre at Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St., Syracuse.

With an adaption commissioned by Syracuse Stage from Claudia Quesada, these performances mark the first time the company will offer Spanish language open captioning and continue Syracuse Stage’s commitment to create inclusive theatrical experiences for the enjoyment of all who call Central New York home.

“Syracuse has such a rich Spanish-speaking community as well as many students who are learning the language,” said Joann Yarrow, director of community engagement. “This is a great way for all generations of the family to enjoy a wonderful show and be able to follow the story as it is projected in Spanish.”

During these performances, a small screen – placed to the right side of the stage – will display Spanish-language text corresponding to the play's dialogue. Open Captioning can be viewed from most seats in the theatre.

Directed by Melissa Rain Anderson and featuring circus and phantom staging by 2 Ring Circus, “A Christmas Carol” – adapted by Richard Hellesen with music by David de Berry and orchestrations by Gregg Coffin – transforms Charles Dickens classic novella charting Ebeneezer Scrooge’s holiday redemption into a magical and musical night at the theatre.

Tickets start at $40 with discounts available for students and groups. Tickets may be purchased online at SyracuseStage.org, by phone at 315.443.3275 or in person at the Syracuse Stage Box Office.

The Slutzker Family Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor for the 50th Anniversary Season. Additional season support comes from the Dorothy and Marshall M. Reisman Foundation and Advance Media New York. The community partner for “A Christmas Carol” is Interfaith Works of Central New York.

A Christmas Carol

Written by Charles Dickens

Adapted by Richard Hellesen

Music by David de Berry

Orchestrations by Gregg Coffin

Directed by Melissa Rain Anderson

Circus and Phantom staging by 2 Ring Circus

Music direction by Brian Cimmet

Choreography by Andrea Leigh-Smith

Scenic design by Kimberly Powers

Costume design by David K. Mickelsen

Lighting design by Lonnie Rafael Alcaraz

Sound design by Jacqueline R. Herter

Wig design by Ryan Moller

Production Stage Manager: Stuart Plymesser*

Casting: Bass/Valle Casting

Co-produced with the Syracuse University Department of Drama

*Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the

United States.

