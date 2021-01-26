Southold Church-Turned-Opera House Has Been Listed For Sale

A remodeled opera house and church with living quarters is up for sale in Southold, Northforker reports.

The property was purchased by opera singer Anne-Julia Audray and her husband in the fall of 2016. Audray had big plans for the former Southold Methodist Church, which included master classes, concerts, and the staging of operas. She also wanted to created a college of music there, where students could earn a degree in opera.

"This would have been the most perfect place for students to come and live here and study opera and earn a degree," she said. "It would be like Juilliard, only right here in Southold.

Unfortunately these dreams were halted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The church and parsonage are now listed for sale at $3.3 million.

The property includes stained-glass windows in the front of the church, with pews rearranged for opera goers and the altar repurposed as a stage; as well as a large, high-ceilinged room behind it, remodeled kitchen, and large basement, which houses a library and a ballet studio.

The parsonage next door has been redone, with the couple spending over $1 million on renovations.

Prior to the pandemic, Audray had about 75 students, ranging in age from 7 to 98.

Now, with no end in sight to the pandemic, Audray has chosen to sell. She now is planning to return to France with her husband, where they are both from.

"Maybe we will find an old property we can renovate," she said. "I would hope to start a school on the property and invite some of my former students from here to come over. That would be nice."

