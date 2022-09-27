Single Tickets Available Thursday for theREP 2022-2023 Season



Single tickets are available for the entire 2022-2023 season at Capital Repertory Theatre starting Thursday, September 29. Dracula: A Comedy of Horrors by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen previously went on sale at the beginning of July, now, theatergoers can buy their single tickets to the rest of theREP's upcoming shows.

For tickets and information, call the box office 10 am-6 pm Monday-Saturday at 518.346.6204 or visit capitalrep.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling 518-382-3884, ext. 139.

Secret Hour (Friday, Jan. 27 - Sunday, Feb. 19) is the world premiere of the 2021 NEXT ACT! New Play Summit winner by Jenny Stafford. Is a lie always a lie? Can it be a defense against hurting another person? Can it be a means to ensure the greater good? Married couple Kate and Ben, a workaholic ethics professor and an unemployed programmer, have invented the perfect game for getting to the truth and nothing but the truth. "Secret hour," is their time to share only the truth and no lies. When an automobile accident unexpectedly reveals Kate's deepest and darkest secret, her marriage spins out of control. Secret Hour is a delicious adult puzzle about sex, lies and the games we play to keep life moving along on cruise control and what happens when the forces of the universe- or at least human nature- make sure we take the wheel and keep our eyes on the very bumpy road ahead!

A Midsummer Night's Dream (Friday, April 14 - Sunday, May 7) is a popular classic by world-renowned writer William Shakespeare. In a world where women are captured and married to the highest bidder, what are four unrequited young lovers to do on a Midsummer's night? Of course, run away into the dream-like arms of an enchanted forest where sprites lurk and fairies rule. While a feuding Fairy King and Queen are at war, their paths are crossed by Bottom, Quince and their friends presenting a play within a play. Chief mischief-maker Puck is on-hand to ensure that the gender-bending course of true love is anything but smooth and games of fantasy, love and dreams lead to transformation in Shakespeare's most beguiling comedy.

Honky Tonk Angels (Friday, July 14 - Sunday, August 20, 2023) is written by Patsy Cline with music by country music's greatest songwriters. Honky Tonk Angels is a musical celebration of the female stars of country music. This charming, foot-stompin' musical mixes 30 classic country tunes into a hilarious story about three gutsy gals who are determined to better their lives and follow their dreams to Nashville to become the Honky Tonk Angels. The all-hit song list includes I'll Fly Away, Stand by Your Man, 9 to 5, Coal Miner's Daughter, Ode to Billy Jo, These Boots Are Made for Walking, I Will Always Love You and Harper Valley PTA.

Shows are also available as part of the 2022-2023 subscription series which are still available. The subscription includes Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors (Friday, Sept. 30- Sunday, Oct. 23), Secret Hour (Jan. 27- Feb. 19, 2023), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Apr. 14 - May 7, 2023) and Honky Tonk Angels (July 14 - Aug. 20, 2023). Plus, a ticket to a show at Proctors along with a long list of benefits.