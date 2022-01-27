Shea's Performing Arts Center Announces Updated COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

Shea's Performing Arts Center announces an update to the vaccination requirement for attendance to all performances in Shea's Buffalo, Shea's Smith, and Shea's 710 Theatres.

As of October 28, 2021, all guests 12 and older must provide proof of full vaccination to attend performances. In alignment with measures taken by other local, live entertainment venues and Broadway Theatres, Shea's is expanding their vaccination requirements to include ages five and above.

Effective February 15, 2022, all guests ages 5 to 11 at Shea's Buffalo, Shea's 710, and Shea's Smith Theatres must provide proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination for entry for performances.

Effective March 15, 2022, all guests ages 5 and older at Shea's Buffalo, Shea's 710, and Shea's Smith Theatres must provide proof of full vaccination for entry for performances.

Patrons are considered fully vaccinated at least 14 days after their final dose of a Pfizer, Moderna, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Children under age 5 are not permitted in the theatre, except for specifically designated family productions including Blippi The Musical, Collision of Rhythm, and Trolls Live.

Children under age two are not allowed into the theatre for any production.

This new requirement does not impact the current protocols for the upcoming productions of Collision of Rhythm on February 5 at Shea's 710 Theatre or Blippi The Musical on February 11 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre. All guests 12 and older must provide proof of full vaccination to attend these performances, and children ages 5-11 are able to attend these performances when accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult. All patrons, volunteers, and staff are required to wear a mask. Masks are required at all times - upon arrival, during the performance, and at departure.

To verify COVID-19 vaccination, all guests five and older must display one of the following proofs of vaccination:

Physical Vaccination Card (photocopy will NOT be accepted)

NYS Excelsior Pass - sign up here

Government digital vaccine proof from outside NYS

In addition, guests aged 16 and older must provide photo ID to accompany their proof of vaccination. All patrons, volunteers, and staff are required to wear a mask.

Masks are required at all times - upon arrival, during the performance, and at departure.

Concession Stands and Bars are operating during all performances. Masks may be lowered between brief sips and bites of any concessions purchased. No outside food or beverage will be allowed in the theatre.

Read more about Shea's Performing Arts Center's policies and procedures here.