Seneca Community Players Announces THE PROM And More 2024 Season Lineup

Seneca Community Players has announced the lineup for its 52nd Season. See full details below:

Radio Gals

Directed by Eric Jansen

Music Direction by Kaylee Millerd and Megan Kelly

Choreography by Pam Bryan

April 12-21 2024

"RADIO GALS" is a musical by Mike Craver and Mark Hardwick, set in the late l920's, and concerning an enterprising woman, Hazel Hunt, of Cedar Ridge, Arkansas who, upon her retirement as the town music teacher, receives a Western Electric 500 watt radio transmitter and begins broadcasting as radio station "WGAL". What comes out over the local airwaves is a small town diary, calendar, and stream of consciousness - sort of a Molly Bloom crossed with the Farmers' Almanac - with generous dollops of singing and playing by Hazel's "all-girl" orchestra, "the Hazelnuts", and that lovesick flapper Gladys Fritts. However, due to Hazel's habit of "channel wandering", her broadcasts are not always so local. And listeners as far away as Montreal and Manhattan can testify. Enter O. B. Abbott, Federal Radio Inspector, intent on rescuing the airwaves from gypsies like Hazel Hunt. However, Mr. Abbott soon falls prey to the blandishments of the Hazelnuts, and the Shangri-La that is Cedar Ridge. Inspector Abbott, it turns out, also has a fine tenor voice, plays a mean accordion, and in the course of things falls for the flapper...

The Prom

Directed by Deb Bly

July 26- August 4 2024

The careers of four eccentric Broadway stars are struggling and they desperately need a new stage upon which to shine bright once more. Seeking out a cause, they head straight to small-town Indiana. Through social media, they have heard of trouble brewing around a school prom. Local girl, Emma Nolan, wants to take her girlfriend to prom but the homophobic PTA are on a mission to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow. Determined to transform lives and put themselves back in the limelight, the celebrities' muscle in to change the town and give Emma the prom she deserves.

Dear Edwina Jr.

Directed by Krista Serrett

(in association with the Waterloo Library)

August 9-11, 2024

Dear Edwina JR. is a heartwarming musical about the joys of growing up, from the creators of Junie B. Jones, The Musical. Written in a "show-within-a-show" format, Dear Edwina JR. is the perfect "girl power" musical for a new generation. Dear Edwina JR. follows the adventures of plucky advice-giver-extraordinaire, Edwina Spoonapple, as she directs the neighborhood kids in a series of buoyant production numbers for the latest edition of her weekly "Advice-a-Palooza." Edwina and her friends share wisdom on everything from trying new foods to making new friends, through clever and poignant songs.

Nocturne

Directed by Kevin Collins

Co-Directed by Wendy Varricchio-Fletcher

September 20-29, 2024

A son is pushed beyond his limits by his father who wants him to be a great pianist. Then there is an accident in which his sister is killed. He leaves for New York where he becomes a novelist. Fifteen years later he returns home in this poignant and powerful one-man drama.

Seneca Community Haunted House

October 18-26, 2024 Directed by Jason Hurdle

A return of a Seneca Community Players favorite. A good old fashioned haunted house. After a rousing success in 2023 the monsters are ready to scare you again

Merry Christmas George Bailey!

Directed by Seth Kennedy

December 5-14, 2024

A return of a perennial holiday favorite. This live presentation of the 1947 Lux Radio presentation of "It's a Wonderful Life". Once again presented as part of the It's A Wonderful Life Festival in Seneca Falls and returning to Waterloo after critical acclaim in 2023