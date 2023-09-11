SUPERSIZED COMEDY Comes to Rochester Fringe This Weekend

SUPERSIZED COMEDY is slated for three performances at Club SOTA, School of the Arts Theater. Showtimes are Saturday September 16th at 3pm & 7:30, and Sunday September 17th at 3pm.

The prestigious Club SOTA is nestled in the Neighborhood of the Arts, located in the heart of Rochester’s Cultural District. School of the Arts has multiple theaters, from its magnificent main stage to its beautiful black boxes, SOTA places high value on the arts, talent, and high academic achievement.

This year, School of the Arts has handpicked two New York City based comedians to bring their talents to downtown Rochester in the hit production SUPERSIZED COMEDY. Winner Best of the Fest, SUPERSIZED COMEDY enjoyed a sold-out run in NYC’s Metropolitan Room. The show is described by venue owner Bernie Furshpan as “Hilarious, dynamic talents, you are going to love this show.” Along with the Rochester Fringe Festival, SUPERSIZED COMEDY was chosen for performances in North Carolina’s Asheville Arts, OMG’s Funny Fundraising, and the historic St. George Theater.

SUPERSIZED COMEDY is a blend of stand-up, feel-good songs, and interactive characters. Weight is the heart of their comedy, but they guarantee “you’ll leave feeling lighter than ever.”

The show stars Mary Dimino, a familiar face on television. Her credits include Comedy Central, NBC’s Today, FOX’s Laughs, VH-1’s Best Week Ever, HBO’s Chris Rock Show, The Graham Norton Effect, sketches on The Late Show, Conan O’Brien and dozens of national commercials. Mary Dimino is a MAC award winner for Best Female Comedian and the writer/performer of two hit off-Broadway one-woman plays, SCARED SKINNY, which won Best Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival, and BIG DUMMY, which won a United Solo award of Theatre Row.

Also starring in the cast is powerhouse entertainer, singer, comedian, award-winning fitness instructor and motivational maven, Carolann Valentino. Her one woman show Burnt at the Steak swept the Canadian Fringe circuit winning 15 awards and rave reviews. Valentino has been seen off-Broadway, along with tv appearances on CBS, VH-1, Last Comic Standing and Comcast.