Ariel Quartet Inaugurates Cooperstown Summer Music Festival's 26th Season

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will inaugurate its 26th season with a special Mother's Day program featuring the acclaimed Ariel Quartet. The concert will take place on Sunday, May 12th at 4pm at Christ Episcopal Church in Cooperstown, NY. Renowned for their passionate performances and remarkable artistry, the Ariel Quartet will surely captivate the Cooperstown audience with a program featuring Ravel's evocative String Quartet and Schumann's masterful String Quartet No. 3. Attendees will also indulge in classic French madeleine cookies, adding sweetness to the occasion.

"We're delighted to present the Ariel Quartet for this special event" said Linda Chesis, Artistic Director of CSMF. "Schumann's quartet with its 'Clara motif' expressing his deep love for his wife, is a fitting choice for Mother’s Day. Clara Schumann was a remarkable woman and modern-day inspiration who balanced a thriving career as a touring concert pianist and celebrated composer with managing a household and their eight children. Clara's motif is a testament to her enduring influence on her husband’s life and music."

"We're thrilled to be part of the festival and celebrate Mother's Day with music," said the members of the Ariel Quartet. "We look forward to sharing our love of chamber music and honoring the mothers who have enriched our lives."

Ariel Quartet: Celebrating Mothers

Sunday, May 12, 4:00-5:30 pm

Christ Episcopal Church

46 River St, Cooperstown, NY 13326

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased in advance either online at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. Please note there is a $2 service fee per phone order. Tickets will also be sold at the door, as available.