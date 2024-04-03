Rozsa Will Perform at Bridge Street Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A special edition of “Ukuleles Unleashed”, Bridge Street Theatre’s regular third-Tuesday-of-each-month live radio broadcast hits the BST Mainstage (44 West Bridge Street in Catskill) this April 16th.

The program will be hosting an appearance by Roma and Hungarian World Music band “Rozsa” – Katalin Pazmandi (vocals and guitar), Carmen Borgia (ukulele and voice), Meghan Quinn (accordion and voice), and Brian Crouse (bass and voice) – playing live for our studio audience.

$15 suggested donation at the door. The house opens at 7:30pm, “Rozsa” plays from 8-9, John Sturman DJs from 9-10. Can’t make it in person? Hear the live stream for free at WGXC.org or over the radio at 90.7 on your FM dial.



Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Governor of New York and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature. Bridge Street Theatre’s entire 2024 Season is sponsored by a generous donation from Mary E. Barrett.